Hong Kong Public Survey Reveals Attractive Post-pandemic Travel Market

HONG KONG, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Post-pandemic Travel Survey with replies from 1394 Hongkongers which was held online jointly in May by TKS (organizer of International Travel Expo - ITE Hong Kong), and the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong found strong pent-up travel demand in the city as 44% survey respondents will, after border restriction is lifted, travel outside Hong Kong within 3 months while another 22% within 6 months. Many in Hong Kong continue spending on travel - 52.8% keep or increase travel budgets in coming year and interestingly 76% will pay more for safer trips.

Sensitive to tests and quarantines, travelers are more receptive to COVID-19 tests as over 70% accept testing at least once a week but over 50% say no to quarantines. When choosing destinations, travelers are more concerned about Restrictions & Quarantine (33.8%) and Hygiene Measures (31.6%) than Price Concession (16%) and Flexible Cancellation / Refund (18.7%).

Respondents are mainly from ITE public visitors who are mature as 48.6% in age group between 40 and 59, and 45.9% with university education.

The survey thus found ITE public visitors are rewarding targets for sellers of post-pandemic travel services in early stage of recovery.

ITE will be held from July 29 to August 1, 2021 at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, given the city for 28 days in May had no locally infected cases. Though smaller in scale, expected are exhibitors and/or pavilions not only from Hong Kong and neighboring areas but also from foreign countries.

ITE 2021 goes hybrid. Some overseas exhibitors will work with their local office or agent to operate the booth while others will meet online visitors in exhibition halls during ITE, and some simply support agents to exhibit themselves.

With Hong Kong Government's Convention and Exhibition Subsidy, all ITE 2021 exhibitors enjoy 20% rental discount. Additionally, Hong Kong exhibitors can apply government's Export Marketing Fund with a maximum of 50% rental subsidy. Hopefully, ITE 2021 will boost tourism recovery by bringing together travel trades and quality travelers for more safe post-pandemic travel.

With strong official and trade supports, ITE is Hong Kong's only travel fair and covers effectively regional travel and MICE trade, and quality FIT each with their own days and promotions. ITE 2019 drew over 11000 buyers and trade visitors and over 70000 quality public visitors. For more information, please visit www.itehk.com