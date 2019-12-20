Hong Kong scrap metal magnate remanded after being found guilty of $730 million stock exchange con

The defendants ran the scam in an attempt to have the company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Brian Wong
South China Morning Post

Two senior members of a delisted company in Hong Kong were remanded by a court on Thursday, following their convictions for faking transactions worth more than HK$4.2 billion (S$730 million) to get listed on the city's stock exchange a decade ago.

China Metal Recycling (Holdings) co-founder Lai Wun-yin, 48, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud, after the High Court jury spent more than 11 hours in deliberation.

The jury also unanimously found the company's administration manager Choy Ling-ling, 52, guilty of the same charge.

The 66-day trial stemmed from a fraudulent scheme to get the scrap metal business listed on the main board of the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2009, by grossly inflating material financial results via bogus transactions in wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mr Justice Alex Lee Wan-tang ordered background reports on the duo, and put them behind bars before their lawyers submit mitigation on January 20.

Police officers from the Commercial Crime Bureau arrested the two defendants, and Lai's husband Chun Chi-wai, the other co-founder of the company, in 2013.

The trio were officially charged three years later, but Chun, who held a 53 per cent interest in the company, fled to mainland China two months before the first court hearing.

Prosecutor Newman Wong Hing-wai told the court the offence occurred between June 2, 2008, and June 22, the following year, when the defendants conspired with Chun and others to deceive the stock exchange by dishonest means.

While the stock exchange expected full and frank disclosures to perform its public duty to vet applications, the participants in the scheme grossly overstated the company's material financial results and information, with the intent to induce the stock exchange to accept them as true and accurate and approve the listing application, according to the prosecution.

Prosecutors said these transactions involved round robin fund flows worth more than HK$4.2 billion, accumulated in the three years before the company went public.

Wong said the money paid by China Metal Recycling's subsidiary, Central Steel (Macau Commercial Offshore), to suppliers found its way to customers, who then used the same funds to pay back the subsidiary.

Lai, one of Central Steel's two company signatories, was said to have instructed more than 10 per cent of these loop transactions.

Founded in the Cayman Islands in July 2007, the disgraced company claimed to be the largest recycler of scrap metal in mainland China.

It successfully raised a total of more than HK$1.78 billion when it went public, and issued 345 million shares at HK$5.18 each on June 22, 2009.

But its price plunged by 24 per cent on November 2009 following the resignation of Wong Hok-leung, its chief financial officer, who said he was denied information about the firm's financial status.

Its trading was suspended in January 2013, soon after American short-seller Glaucus Research Group cast serious doubt on its integrity.

The Securities and Futures Commission subsequently petitioned to wind up the listed company, the first application of this nature. The High Court ruled in favour of the financial market regulator in February 2015.

One year later, the stock exchange cancelled the company's listing in a bid to protect the interests of minority shareholders.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong Stocks and Shares Financial crimes Fraud

TRENDING

Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train - but it&#039;s just a cosplayer
Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
5 fun and free activities in Singapore this weekend to get you into the Christmas mood
5 fun and free activities in Singapore this weekend to get you into the Christmas mood
Tourists love them, locals can&#039;t live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan
Tourists love them, locals can't live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES