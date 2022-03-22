Hong Kong Shark Foundation Leader Named Among Top Eight Female Environmental Activists Globally

Andrea Richey Addressing Global Shark Crisis; 100 Million Killed for Fins Annually;

Many Species Close to Extinction

HONG KONG, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Richey, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Shark Foundation ( www.hksharkfoundation.org ), has been named one of eight female-led organisational environmental activists globally, along with Greta Thunberg and Dr Jane Goodall, for her work saving sharks ( https://plantbasednews.org/lifestyle/women/women-devoted-protecting-animals/ .)

Andrea was presented with the Award by Plant Based News ( www.plantbasednews.org ) which creates awareness about ethical consumerism, sustainability and the plant-based lifestyle. Lawyer-turned-conservationist Richey raised eyebrows when she left the corporate world in 2015 to help save sharks. But Andrea, now known as the "Hong Kong Shark Lady" stands by her decision. With shark populations dwindling at a critical rate and with a third of sharks nearing extinction, her work is needed now more than ever.

Richey began her journey by volunteering with Hong Kong Shark Foundation (HKSF), a Hong Kong charity committed to raising awareness about shark conservation. HKSF is dedicated exclusively to shark conservation, particularly the unsustainable practice of shark "finning" and to reduce consumption of shark products in Hong Kong. Her primary focus is the shark fin trade which slaughters more than 100 million sharks every year. Now Executive Director of HKSF, Richey says we are seeing a "global shark crisis that is cruel and unsustainable but that humankind can be the solution". With HKSF, the vegan environmentalist works to educate individuals and companies to change consumption habits, push for meaningful policy changes and end the consumption of all shark products.

As the global demand for shark products such as squalene (shark liver oil) for supplements and cosmetics, shark meat (flake, lemon fish, rock salmon) sold for fish and chips and pet food grows, there are now estimates that as many as 270 million sharks are killed every year. This cruel practice of overfishing our oceans is clearly unsustainable and now is the time we must re-evaluate our consumption habits.

"With over 50% of the world's shark fins being traded through Hong Kong, we have a duty not to ignore this crisis," said Richey today. "Sharks are a crucial part of the delicate marine food chain. The demand for shark products has contributed to the rapid decline of many species, with several already nearing extinction, including great white, whale and hammerhead sharks. Removing sharks from our oceans will threaten the delicate balance of marine ecosystems that are valuable sources of food and key elements in regulating our climate. Oceans absorb carbon, generate oxygen and are essential to our survival on the planet."

"Hong Kong Shark Foundation believes this is a rare opportunity for people everywhere, especially in Hong Kong, to make a significant impact on a global scale. Please act now by supporting HKSF with a donation to help us raise awareness about shark conservation and to educate people to stop the consumption of shark products globally to save the world's sharks. When we stop the buying, we stop the killing," concluded Richey.

For information:

Andrea Richey, Executive Director, The Hong Kong Shark Foundation

+852-2810-6765/+852-9095-6652 / andrea@hksharkfoundation.org