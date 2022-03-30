"Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022" Now Open for Applications

Target Biz-Sectors

Application Fees (HK$)

HKEA Members

Referral corporates of sponsoring organizations

Standard Fee

Biz-Sector A



(Kiosk/Pop-up Store)

Retail Business Opportunities:



1. K11 Guangzhou



2. HKTDC Design Gallery (HK)



3. Shopping Mall in GBA

$1,000

$3,750

$5,000

Biz-Sector B



(B2B Trade Fairs)

Trade Fair/ Design Show:



1. Canton Fair in Oct 2022



2. Design Shenzhen in Dec 2022

$1,000

$3,750

$5,000

Biz-Sector C^



(Shops in Public Transport Stations)

Retail Business Opportunities:



1. At the High Speed Rail Stations / Domestic Airports in the GBA cities

$1,000

$3,750

$5,000

Plus other fees (see below)*



About Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 March 2022 - Organized by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the first flagship business platform "Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022" ("the Project") is now calling for applications from Hong Kong original design products, brands and design services companies which have interest to expand their presence and business in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) market. Through a series of business matching sessions, as well as Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Customer (B2C) events, the Project aims to bring new development opportunities for the Hong Kong design industry and SMEs in the rapidly growing GBA market. Interested companies may submit applications for their excellent design products in the categories of Gifts, Home & Houseware, Lifestyle, and Others by 6 May 2022.The development plan of the GBA aims to build a strong Pearl River Delta economic zone across Hong Kong, Macao (two Special Administrative Regions) and nine cities in the Guangdong Province, making it an extensive market with a plethora of business opportunities. To further deepen the regional cooperation, the Project is positioned to consciously develop and promote "Hong Kong Original Design" brands within the GBA, consequently generating a synergetic promotional effect for the Hong Kong SMEs.Riding on the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), which is a milestone demonstrating the last 25 years of prosperous history in the development of Hong Kong's economy, the Project launched this year will showcase the strength of Hong Kong exporters and their unlimited potential, talent, and creativity, and help bolster their business opportunities in the GBA.The "Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in GBA 2022" serves as a launchpad for introducing Hong Kong's original design products, brands and design services to other markets in the GBA through a series of B2B and B2C events that will bring new development opportunities for the Hong Kong design industry, export community, manufacturers, and SMEs.By participating in the Project, these companies will have access to major B2B trade fairs, roadshows at public transport stations, and kiosks or pop-up stores in large shopping malls in the GBA, in addition to the Business Matching Sessions with Mainland Buyers, and priority to join the relevant Business Summit/ Seminars to keep abreast of the government policies and news of the GBA development. As a result, they will not only maintain the relationship with their stakeholders, but also benefit from the vast business opportunities in the GBA.Application for the "Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in GBA 2022" is now open. The table below shows the Biz-Sectors in which the applying companies can choose to take part and the corresponding application fees. For more information on the Project, please visit www.shksd.org The application fee(s) is/are charged according to the Biz-Sector(s) the Applicant chooses to take part in.^Applicants opting for Biz-Sector C should be entitled to issue Mainland VAT special invoices.*The above do not include other costs that may arise, such as bank transfers, credit card transaction fees, expenses due to sales issues, logistics, etc.

Organized by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the "Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in GBA 2022" is a business platform that aims to introduce Hong Kong original design products, brands and design services to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) through a series of B2B trade fairs, business matching sessions with Mainland buyers, and B2C showcases and pop-up stores to bring new development opportunities for the Hong Kong design industry, export community, manufacturers and SMEs. Online application is now open, please visit www.shksd.org for more details.



About The Hong Kong Exporters' Association

The Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) is a non-profit making trade association registered under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance in May 1955 as a company limited by guarantee. We are committed to expanding business opportunities and developing Hong Kong as a trading hub for exporters. To provide a better service to our members from service industries, especially the Import and Export trade service, we liaise with the government, initiate various projects and organise seminars, luncheons, trade missions and exhibitions in order to help our members to capitalise on new market opportunities. In addition, we also disseminate the latest local and international trade information in a timely manner and help exporters gain additional exposure via online product promotions and searching services, to promote Hong Kong's export trade and to enhance its competitiveness. For more information, please visit: www.hkexporters.org.hk



About CreateHK

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK has been sponsoring the "Hong Kong Smart Design Awards" (formerly known as "Hong Kong Smart Gifts Design Awards") since 2012 and the "Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in GBA 2022" in 2022 to promote Hong Kong's design.



Website: www.createhk.gov.hk



