Hong Kong teams received top recognition at the 2022 Special Edition of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions

HONG KONG, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of 2022 Special Edition of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions (the "2021 Exhibition") was announced today (28 March). Due to global pandemic, the 2022 Exhibition was held in virtual format from 17 to 20 March, where inventors submitted their inventions to a panel of judges via a 3-minute video. About 800 inventions from 25 countries and regions were judged on the online platform. This year, the Hong Kong Representative of Geneva Inventions and a member of the Jury Panel, Ir Prof. Andrew Young, organised for 211 team delegation from Hong Kong to participate in the 2022 Exhibition.

The International Jury of the 2022 Exhibition announced the results to all participants today where Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury, Gold Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze Medal were awarded to outstanding inventors.

This year, Hong Kong teams secured 5 Gold Medals with Congratulations of the Jury, including entries from City University of Hong Kong, EcoBricks Limited, Hong Kong Productivity Council, Nano and Advanced Materials Institute and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Amongst these awardees, innovations were demonstrated addressing the space exploration, climate change and environmental, electrification and industrial issues. On top another 43 Gold Medals were awarded to the Hong Kong delegation, many are focused on innovation related to the pandemic, medical health care, environment impact, industrial manufacturing etc.

Mr Jean-luc Vincent, founding President of The International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva said, "Despite the global community under the immense pressure of the pandemic, we were very impressed by the tremendous effort made by the international invention community. The number of entries remained high and no effort was spared in their continuation of pursue of excellence. The participation from Mainland China and Hong Kong remained strong. In particular, the Hong Kong delegation is to be congratulated for showcasing a large contingent of inventors participating and presenting excellent quality inventions with research backing from the R&D and tech community."

Mr David Taji Farouki, President of the International Jury said, "The Jury Panel was very impressed with the inventions presented by the Hong Kong entries where several are truly inspirational thus awarded the prestigious Gold medal with the Congratulations of the Jury. Over the years, we have witnessed several outstanding inventions from Hong Kong winning the much-coveted Grands Prix of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. Hong Kong has achieved this honour more often than other countries."

Ir Prof. Andrew Young, the Hong Kong official representative of Geneva Inventions and the convenor of Hong Kong delegation to 2022 Exhibition said, "In winning the 5 Gold Medals with Congratulations of the Jury, more than half of the total, it is very pleasing to see Hong Kong's innovations shining in an international arena. Such outstanding achievements are set to become key drivers to address Hong Kong's imminent need to focus on innovation and technology as the cornerstone for our future economic development. This will inspire the young generation in Hong Kong to be inspired to pursue innovation and technology in their future development."

List of the Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury