Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2021 – ‘Travel by Palate’

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 October 2021 - Even your travel plan is still grounded, there is no way to stop you from exploring the world through your palate! From 1st to 30th of November, Travel by Palate, a citywide restaurants fanfare programme of the 2021 Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, will excel gastronomic experiences for foodies and wine lovers. We are inviting you for an expedition 'Travel by Palate' to explore global dining experiences by partnering with around 300 restaurants for a wide range of cuisine selections. To tame your wanderlust, there will be 22 types of world cuisines available for your selections – Vietnamese by Nhau, Japanese by Sushi Sakura, Nepalese by Nepal Nepalese Restaurant and Indian by Gaylord Indian Restaurant would be some of the best choices if you don't want to 'travel' too far away from home and stay in Asia. To bring back the travel joy with friends, the Mediterranean cuisine by Opa Mediterranean Bar and Bistro and Australian by Elementary are not to be missed. If Europe has your heart, you are not going to miss our European cuisine selections, such as Dutch by Meat the Sea and Belgian by Belgos. Looking for an exotic travel adventure? Our choices on Mexican by 8Five2 Restobar, Fujianese by Putien, Argentina by La Pampa Argentinian Steak House, etc will suit your needs. With all type of cuisines for your choice, you are going to be spoiled by the city's popular restaurants including EPURE, Piin Wine Restaurant, Silencio, Dalloyau, Gyu-Kaku, etc.













With around 300 'Travel by Palate' partnered restaurants, you can enjoy up to 30% off discount. 'Travel by Palate' program has two 'travel plan and itinerary' for your selection,

1) Fixed-price menu with up to 30% off discount. Wine/Drink-pairing options and creative food and drink combinations are designed to extend the whole experience.

Tier 1: HK$128 for Lunch/ HK$248 for Dinner

Tier 2: HK$188 for Lunch/ HK$348 for Dinner

Tier 3: HK$248+ for Lunch/ HK$448+ for Dinner





2) Selected dishes and optional drink offer with up to 30% off discount. This is in e-voucher format to provide flexibility and ease of redemption to customers. Here is the simple and easy e-voucher redemption steps,

Up to 30% off selected dish & drinks e-voucher can be redeemed on DiningCity's Website/App

Auto saved in DiningCity App Wallet

Present the e-voucher upon arrival to the restaurant and enjoy discounts on selected item





Have all the fun without the booze

To invite everyone to our exclusive travel experience, this year 'Travel by Palate' proudly presents the non-alcoholic and innovative drink selection with food pairing on selected restaurants. To bring all the fun without the booze, these alcoholic free drinks are certain to please – CBD Cocktail, Goji Berry Tea, Ginger & Brown Sugar Tea, Kombucha, Kombucha cocktail, etc.





Wine pairing menu for our beloved wine lovers

For our beloved wine lovers, in addition to our fine wine selections from Italy and France, there are restaurants with wine pairing menus that allow you to indulge in the best wine and food pairing experiences.

1) Madame Fù Grand Café Chinois, The Contemporary Chinese Restaurant

Pairing red wine and Chinese food are compelling and the right selection can bring out and push the food flavor to another level of enjoyment. Madame Fù's signature braised chili bean noodles with minced pork matches perfectly with the Italian red wine by Poderi Colla Nebbiolo D'alba, DOC, Serralunga, Italy 2016. The renowned Poderi Colla Nebbiolo D'alba is produced with Nebbiolo grapes from the Poderi Colla winery. It has a garnet red color, with medium to full bodies, crispy black fruit and nuances of pepper, spice and cola. The wine brings out the best flavor from poultry according to our wine experts.

2) Cova Ristorante & Caffee, The Authentic Italian Cuisine

COVA signature homemade lasagna with minced Wagyu beef pairing with a glass of Real Compania de Vinos Tempranillo Vino de la Tierra de Castilla, Spain, 2016. Lasagna is one of the most appreciated symbolic dishes from Italy, it brings together the ingredients we love – pasta, cheese, fresh herbs and most importantly, a delicious meat sauce. To enhance the meat sauce flavor, COVA improves and re-energizes the traditional Italian lasagna recipe with Wagyu beef, one of the most famous types of beef and prized around the world for its remarkable flavor and texture. The selected Spain red wine has a bold, medium tannic, moderate acidity and dry taste. With a combination of oaky, black fruit and red fruit notes. Wagyu beef has a high fat content and with the unique characteristic of this red wine, the dryness and acidity of the red wine can cut through the fat of the beef, providing a well-balanced tasting experience.

More featured restaurants for your choice

1) Kong Fu Zi

Inspired by the Chinese sage Confucius, Kong Fu Zi offers a new experience in Chinese fine dining reminiscent of the sumptuous banquets traditionally served at the Chinese Imperial court with a modern touch. A 7-course meal that is pleasing to the eye, aromatic and utterly delicious at HK$348.

2) Quiero Más

Quiero Más' passion and dedication to Spanish cuisine made every dish irresistible. Featuring Paella Barcelona paired with Spanish white wine, Martin Codax (Albarino), Rias Baixas, Spain. The seafood paella has all the ocean flavors from prawns, clams, mussels dissolved in the paella pan and absorbed by the rice. The fruity and refreshing Spanish white wine goes perfectly with Paella Barcelona that accelerates the texture and taste of the dish.

3) Kuro Shabu

Kuro Shabu authentic Shabu Shabu experience will satisfy your craving for Japanese cuisine. Black Beef (Wagyu), Black Pork (Kurobuta) and Black Chicken (Kurodori), the core ingredients of Shabu Shabu, are all sourced directly and exclusively from Farm Nanchiku at Kagoshima. The promise to serve fresh and healthy ingredients which are 100% originated from Japan.

4) Gunpowder

Ind'Sum, favorite Indian food in Dimsum portions, is the top pick from Gunpoweder. Pairing Indian food with wines might not seem to be the most obvious choice, and Gunpowder successfully finds the right combination to balance and manage the complexity of its flavors. Chicken Makhani with Garlic Naan paired with Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon, making the dish less heavy and creating a more balanced taste.

5) Giando Italian Restaurant & Bar

Giando delivers a setting that is a testament to modern Italian cooking and the best and premium ingredients like caviar, sea urchin and black truffle are selected. A 6-course menu including seafood (prawn, clams, scallop, bottarga, seabass) and meat (beef sirloin, pork cheek). Each course is paired with a handpicked premium wine.

6) Shigefusa

Shigefusa is a newly opened Japanese Omakase restaurant. Unlike the usual omakase, Shigefusa chooses rare ingredients and innovative ways to present Japanese cuisine. To give a new and unique tasting experience, the signature Crab Roe Salad has crab roes marinated in different ways, like in squid ink, wasabi, etc. Nouten is a rare cut from tuna and 2 pieces only from each tuna. The cut is not only precious but high in fat and with little tendons with rich flavors. Shigefusa is a place to satisfy your curiosity with good food from new and rare ingredients for Japanese Omakase.





