Hong Kong's biggest summer carnival – "Kid-trepreneur market" opening soon

A 40,000sq2 start up market powered by kids' boundless creativity & potentials

Featuring 30 + games & workshops & Idyllic picnic zone with 180° Repulse Bay view & Free Shuttle





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 July 2021 - It's every kid's favorite time of the year once again. While parents and their children are happily planning their summer activities, the pulse has been hard at work putting together the annual Endless Summer event – Hong Kong's largest summer carnival "Kid-trepreneur Market". The event occupies a sweeping 40,000ft2 space, and includes 4 dedicated zones for market, workshops, games and picnic. Boasting the first directed-by-kids startup market, a green picnic area and 30 amazing games and workshops, there is no better place for kids to unleash summer fun this year! With free shuttle service that takes you from Wanchai to the pulse and back, the "Kid-trepreneur Market" will make this summer unforgettable and educational for 3 weekends starting July 24!









A Startup Market powered by kids' boundless creativity & potentials

The market stalls will be run by kids aged 4 to 15. The "kid-trepreneurs" can make the call on everything from design, product to service, and cultivate a range of abilities like logical thinking, problem-solving skills, communication skills, teamwork, creativity, innovation through hands-on work and play. Visitors are also encouraged to bargain with the kid bosses so they can learn to negotiate with others, adjust social strategy and strengthen their understanding of mathematics.





Featured Stalls:

Vintage Camera Instant Photography A vintage photography aficionado, this kid-trepreneur's father has recently repaired and remodeled a 1965 camera with instant photography feature. His father's passion evolved into a father-son business that showcases his prized vintage collections and provides a one-of-a-kind polaroid service to market goers. To Incredible C Tie-dye Art Workshop This 4 year old kid-trenpreneur fell in love with tie-dyeing after coming across it through her mother, and already has plenty of experience making beautiful water art. She will share her knowledge and teach customers how to create unique marble pattern on water and print it out!





In addition, St. James' Settlement's eco-shopping platform Green Little will set up a stall to encourage children to bring items they no longer need for resale, so as to extend the lifespan of these items and find them new owners. The Hong Kong Really Really Free Market (HKRRFM) will also have a barter stall where visitors can donate old toys or stationery, and barter on the spot if something catches your fancy.

Unleash your creativity @ Wonderful Funderful Workshops

Don't say you went to Hong Kong's biggest summer market without getting your hands crafty! Our Wonderful Funderful Workshops are run by kids, adult as well as little artists who will teach you how to express yourself through art.

Messy Play

A market where kids call the shots is bound to get messy – we're talking about fun activities that have everybody leaving happy and messy! Panda Banana prepared a series of "Messy Play" activities that uses everyday objects with varying textures to teach kids how to explore and create with their 5 senses, helping to develop their senses and unlock more potentials.





10+ games for a crazy fun time in the Fun Zone

The Fun Zone occupies two separate venues on L3 and rooftop of the shopping mall. Enjoy the various fun games, with some provided by Blue House where artists transforms old objects into new toys in creative ways. All games have been tested and improved upon by our group of little game testers in advance to ensure everyone can have the best time. The highlights include:

Bubble Disco— dive into the fun bubble pool to stay and look your coolest

The Silence of the Chicken— Never trust the quiet chicken in a pool of a thousand screaming ones. Find it, and take care of it.

Super Awesome Janga— features gigantic toy blocks for the future architect to build their dream castle.

Gliding on Water— a game that puts tuition, hearing and trust to the test, kids enter the game blindfolded while their parents directs them to locate baby crabs. The one with the most crabs wins the game.

T-Rex's Rampage— put on the T-Rex costume and walk to the other end of the beam as fast as possible;

Human Jetpack— With the push of their parents, kids in floatie compete in a thrilling race of speed to reach the designated goal;

The Tumbler's Maze— a maze to for kids to (safely) get lost in and play a classic game of hide-and-seek

Enjoy Pication@the pulse, a picnic we prepared for you

A visit to the pulse is not complete without taking a moment to enjoy the stunning seaview. The organizer has transformed close to 10,000ft2 of rooftop space into the "Green Picnic Zone" for visitors to enjoy picnic with a view for free! Picnic gear will be provided (first-come-first-served) so that visitors spend a cozy afternoon without bringing anything but their friends and loved one.



