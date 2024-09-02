Hong Kuen, Amazon Best Seller, Champions Pet Grooming Excellence in Singapore

Hong Kuen, a veteran pet groomer and Amazon Best Seller, advocates for the importance of regular grooming in maintaining pets' health and well-being. Through her business "MAD about Grooming!" and her contribution to "X-traordinary Vol 3

Hong Kuen, the founder of the ACRA-registered business "MAD about Grooming!" and a certified professional pet groomer with 22 years of experience, is raising awareness about the critical role that regular grooming plays in the health and well-being of pets. As an Amazon Best Seller for her contribution to the book "X-traordinary Vol 3," Hong Kuen shares her expertise in transforming pet care practices, emphasizing the importance of grooming in enhancing pets' lives.

With over 4,000 dogs and cats groomed in her career, Hong Kuen has dedicated herself to elevating the standards of pet grooming in Singapore while mentoring aspiring groomers. Grooming is far more than a cosmetic service; it's an essential aspect of responsible pet ownership. Regular grooming helps prevent a range of health issues, including skin allergies, ear infections, gum disease, and more. “Pets are like our family members,” Hong Kuen explains, “and grooming is an essential routine that enhances their well-being, health, and bond with their owners.”

Hong Kuen has pioneered a one-on-one grooming session model at "MAD about Grooming!" that contrasts with the typical factory-like process of grooming multiple pets simultaneously. This personalized approach not only builds trust between the groomer and the pet but also helps transform nervous animals into those that look forward to their grooming sessions. “Gentle handling and dedicated attention are key to making grooming an enjoyable experience for pets,” she notes.

In "X-traordinary Vol 3," Hong Kuen's chapter titled "Groom Your Pets in 5 Minutes and Save $500/Month" offers practical insights for pet owners, providing them with essential tools and techniques for maintaining their pets' grooming at home. This contribution highlights her expertise and commitment to educating pet owners about the importance of regular grooming, which can prevent discomfort and serious health issues in pets.

Hong Kuen also advocates for stricter regulations and better training in the pet grooming industry, addressing recent concerns about pet safety due to negligence. “The negativity surrounding pet grooming must be addressed,” Hong Kuen asserts. “Good and reliable groomers are indispensable for ensuring the well-being of many furkids.”

Pet owners and aspiring groomers are encouraged to visit "MAD about Grooming!" online to learn more about the importance of regular grooming, book a personalized grooming session, or explore Hong Kuen’s mentoring programs for new groomers.

About Hong Kuen:

Hong Kuen is a seasoned professional pet groomer based in Singapore, with over two decades of experience in grooming both dogs and cats. As the founder of "MAD about Grooming!" Hong Kuen is passionate about providing top-notch grooming services and mentoring the next generation of groomers. Her commitment to gentle handling, personalized care, and industry advocacy has made her a respected figure in the pet grooming community.

Name: Hong Kuen

Organization: Next Level Academy

Address: 10 Anson Rd, #18-13 International Plaza, Singapore 079903

Website: https://www.nextlevelacademy.io/



