Hong Leong Bank Attributes Third Consecutive Year Win of 'Best SME Bank in Malaysia' to Customer's Trust and Confidence

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Hong Leong Bank ("HLB" or the "Bank") has been awarded the 'Best SME Bank' in Malaysia Awards 2021 by The Asian Banker, one of the most prestigious international awards in the financial services industry. HLB also clinched the 'Best Cash Management' award in Malaysia at The Asian Banker Transaction Finance Awards 2021. These two awards pay tribute to the client focus approach HLB has, ensuring the delivery of best-in-class banking and financial products and services to SME, Commercial and Corporate clients in Malaysia.



Kevin Ng, Head of SME Banking; Yow Kuan Tuck, MD, Business Corporate Banking and Charles Sik, MD, Personal Financial Services of HLB

HLB was recognized for its SME customer base and loan book growth despite a challenging 2020. In the past three years, the Bank's SME Banking loans/financing portfolio averaged over 30% growth each year; with that growth momentum continuing into its 2022 financial year.

The Bank was also acknowledged for the digital banking products and services that assisted in SMEs' digital transformation, as well as for its robust Payment Relief Assistance Programs ("PRAP") that ensured SMEs obtain timely assistance to alleviate financial burdens and sustain their business through the pandemic.

Domenic Fuda, HLB's Group Managing Director and CEO said, "We are extremely honoured to be awarded the Best SME Bank in Malaysia for the third year running, and be recognized as having the Best Cash Management solution for business clients. This is a testament that our clients see us as a reliable, resilient and resourceful partner, especially during the past two difficult years."

"As the economy reopens, we will continue to proactively support existing and new customers, helping them rebuild stronger with resiliency and more sustainably through the wide-reaching initiatives built around our customer's recovery needs. They include relief assistance, access to loan/financing, assist with capital investments, and digital banking solutions to help businesses digitally transform in a simple and seamless manner," added Fuda.

For the 'Best Cash Management' award, the Bank was lauded for its efforts to provide new innovative payment and collection solutions.

Encouraged by the positive response from clients, the Bank will be expanding digital offerings to cater to the diverse needs of clients, plus expand the implementation of its corporate online and mobile banking platform HL ConnectFirst in Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam in the 2022 financial year.