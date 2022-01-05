Hong Leong Bank Clinches Two Best Digital Bank in Malaysia Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Leong Bank ("HLB" or the "Bank") clinched two awards for Best Digital Bank in Malaysia 2021 from Asiamoney and The Digital Banker, reaffirming its ethos of being Digital at the Core that puts customers at the heart of its digital transformation and innovation journey.



HLB recognised for delivering digital banking as a meaningful and integrated lifestyle enabler and partner

HLB was recognised for delivering digital banking as a meaningful and integrated lifestyle enabler and partner for customers through HLB Pocket Connect, a first-in-market interactive and personalised banking platform for families with young digital natives.

HLB Pocket Connect was praised for its refreshingly interactive features such as Earn, Save, Spend and Task requiring interaction from young customers and their parents. HLB received encouraging feedback, especially with the Earn feature where children are rewarded with pocket money when they complete chores and the ability to spend with a debit card, starting them early in money management. To inculcate sustainability values, the Bank also launched the Earth Hero campaign where for every 20 eco-friendly tasks completed, HLB would plant one tree on behalf of the child.

Domenic Fuda, HLB's Group Managing Director and CEO said, "The pandemic was an affirmation and an incredible pay-off on our digital strategy and journey in creating omnichannel access to banking services catering to different target segments. A key highlight was being able to innovate, think outside the boundaries and engage children who are true digital natives and proficient technology users on financial and environmental literacy through an interactive mobile platform."

In late 2020, HLB became the first bank in Malaysia to launch 'Apply@HLB', a fully digital account onboarding process leveraging eKYC technology and have an official e-commerce store on Shopee Malaysia for customers to "purchase" a bank account. This enabled HLB to bring banking services to customers digitally anytime, anywhere, without needing to visit physical branches. Today, over 45% of HLB's financial transactions happen digitally outside branch hours.

With a CX Lab; HLB Jumpstart@65, a usability hub and start-up incubator space; and 'Designed By You', a platform for customers to help shape products they want to see from the Bank, HLB's digital strategy combines innovation with a deep introspection into customers' experience and needs to make banking simply simple for customers.

Beyond banking operations, HLB is focused on digitally enabling schools and retailers to leverage on its solutions as part of its expansion strategy.