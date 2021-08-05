Hongkong Land HOME FUND commits some HK$17 Million to Educational Projects

Hongkong Land HOME FUND is committed to supporting and developing a growth mindset among the younger local generations

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongkong Land today announced two additional community partners in educational initiatives, The Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention, and We R Family Foundation. Since its inception last November, Hongkong Land HOME FUND has committed a total of some HK$17 million to youth educational projects in Hong Kong. Hongkong Land HOME FUND provides a continuum of educational support services to help young people from school age to young adults. Principal Chan Free Tutorial World and We R Family Foundation help primary students to improve their academic performance and whole-person development while Youth Outreach, Dreams Come True Foundation and The Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention provide workshops and work experience programmes to help adolescents and young adults on track to attain a sustainable career.



Mr Matthew Chan, Business Development Manager of Tajima Embroidery Machines Limited (left), Mr Robert Wong, Chief Executive of Hongkong Land (middle) and Mr Charles Chong, Chairman of We R Family Foundation (right), celebrated the opening of We R Family Foundation Pop-up store at LANDMARK ATRIUM.



We R Family Foundation Pop-up store which located in Shop B10, Basement, LANDMARK ATRIUM from now till 30th August 2021. The charity pop-up store features a range of Tee’s, tote-bags, headwear and designer protective masks, with all proceeds donated to the 333 Learning Companion Leadership Programme.

"The new tranche of educational funding will assist in youth personal growth and development, enhancing their job readiness skills and building their confidence as they transition into responsible and valued adult members of society. This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the community as an integral part of our first phase HK$100 million Hongkong Land HOME FUND," explained Mr Robert Wong, Chief Executive of Hongkong Land. "Young people in Hong Kong are our future leaders, innovators and game changers. We are therefore creating a multi-faceted approach to support youth development in order to help them develop their full potential."

The Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention, Hong Kong project aims to enhance the Chinese language proficiency of ethnic minority youth and engage them in career planning where language proficiency can be a major obstacle in education, occupational attainment and upward social mobility.

The new We R Family Foundation Tuen Mun training centre will address the growing need for after-school learning and personal development programmes for the underprivileged sector in one of Hong Kong's most socio-economically deprived districts.

The Hongkong Land HOME FUND was launched in November 2020 with an initial investment of HK$100 million - demonstrating Hongkong Land's commitment to the long-term development of future generations. The fund's initiatives aim to improve the quality of life for low-income households, to help foster a more inclusive society. The fund has so far committed HK$50 million to charitable causes.

