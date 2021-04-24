Hongkong Land unveils Kidzplorer: A US$33 million strategic investment innovatively designed to integrate edutainment with lifestyle retailing

CHONGQING, China, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongkong Land today officially opened Kidzplorer, a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) oriented play-centre now fully integrated into its first wholly-owned commercial development project in Southwest China: "The Ring, Chongqing". Spanning the next five years, this new US$33 million investment will be rolled out to other cities across the Chinese mainland. Together with "The Ring" series, Kidzplorer is a value-adding enhancement that underlines Hongkong Land's commitment to driving strategic innovation, forging the future of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area and beyond. The ultimate experience is one that is designed to inspire the community and visitors, who can subsequently aspire to a better tomorrow.

Mr Robert Wong, Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said, "With a history of more than 130 years, we constantly seek the next opportunity to respond to the changing preferences and demands of our tenants and customers by introducing innovative concepts and fresh offerings, with a view to elevating the value of our portfolio for the Chinese mainland and across the region. Kidzplorer represents Hongkong Land's breakthrough in providing innovative family-friendly amenities into our retail experiences, answering the needs of today's customers, many of whom are parents who visit along with their children."

Mr Thomas Tam, Director & Head of Asset Management, Commercial Property of Hongkong Land, said, "Our latest development in Chongqing represents our unwavering dedication to innovation, coupled with our desire to enhance the offerings available across our portfolio. An elevated concept of the ever-growing STEAM trend across China and Asia, Kidzplorer at 'The Ring, Chongqing' features family-orientated facilities present in that not only enhance Yorkville, Hongkong Land's high-end residential development in the neighbourhood, but together they provide a holistic offering which aims to set a new benchmark for contemporary urban development, with the goal of serving future generations to come."

Kidzplorer at "The Ring, Chongqing" is designed by internationally-acclaimed theme park design firm JRA and Star Group. It occupies a net floor area of nearly 3,000 sq. m. and offers a nine-zone play area, a STEAM classroom, a family café and party rooms, alongside a retail store featuring a range of STEAM concept toys and products. Kidzplorer uses the latest technology to ensure the ultimate experience for all visitors, including smart location wristbands worn by children visitors that support real-time tracking.

Hongkong Land today also celebrated the grand opening of "The Ring, Chongqing", its inaugural lifestyle retail series. It is the Group's first wholly-owned commercial development project in Southwest China. For details, please refer to its press release.



The STEAM classroom offers a series of fun and creative courses in partnership with China-based STEAM course operator Tinkering Shop.

Kidzplorer

Featuring edutainment as its core concept, Kidzplorer is a STEAM-oriented play centre developed by HongKong Land, supporting children's learning and self-fulfilment through customised scientific installations and fun entertainment facilities. By integrating popular science with play, Kidzplorer helps parents discover their children's creativity and potential.

Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land's business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.

The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands.

The Group's Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing, and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia. In Singapore, its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

