Honor Bank Successfully Deploys nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution

HONOR, Mich. and WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that Honor Bank, a full-service community bank in Northern Michigan, is live on the nCino Cloud Banking Platform. The Bank implemented nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution in just six months.

Honor Bank's dedication to its customers is at the forefront of this initiative, and the Bank is committed to leveraging the most advanced tools and technologies to deliver superior, efficient banking solutions. Honor Bank recognized an opportunity to modernize its technology stack and utilize a more modern solution that would connect the institution through a unified and customer-centric single platform. By adhering to nCino’s Gold Standards, a best practice guide for implementations, the Bank was able to go live on nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution on an accelerated timeline. With nCino, Honor Bank is streamlining operations and enhancing the customer experience while strengthening its competitive edge regionally.

“For over a century, Honor Bank has been deeply committed to serving the banking needs of the Northern Michigan community,” said Pamm Laing, Executive Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Honor Bank. “As a part of this commitment, we believe in continuous innovation and improvement. Our partnership with nCino not only gives us a competitive advantage but provides us with the best tools to serve our customers so they have the banking experience they deserve.”

Will Cameron, SVP at nCino, added, "At nCino, we believe in the power of innovation to transform experiences. Partnering with Honor Bank, an institution that shares our vision of a modern and efficient banking experience, is incredibly exciting."

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com .

About Honor Bank

Honor Bank has been serving businesses and people in northwest Michigan since 1917, with offices in Bear Lake, Benzonia, Buckley, Copemish, Honor, Lake Ann, Petoskey, and two in Traverse City. For more information, visit myhonorbank.com , or follow Honor Bank on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter. Member FDIC.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov ). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.



