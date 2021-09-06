Hooded Baby Towels – Softest Baby Bath Towels With Caps For Newborns Launched

Bath time is the most enjoyable experience for parents of newborns, and now an eco-friendly kids lifestyle brand is enhancing that experience by introducing an updated range of organic, sustainable, hooded bath and beach towels for babies to toddlers.

Malabar Baby’s new bath time collection features hand-crafted towels – made in India from luxury cotton or bamboo – specially designed to provide comfort, warmth, and versatility for the post-bath routine.

More details can be found at https://www.malabarbaby.com/collections/towel

The company’s latest launch is part of its comprehensive range of ethically sourced and expertly crafted bedding and accessories for infants. Malabar Baby is committed to environmentally-friendly production practices, working closely with factories that have a vested interest in preserving water and recycling resources through the manufacturing processes.

According to cotton.org, cotton was first grown, spun, and woven as far back as 3000 B.C in the Indus River Valley. While bamboo has been used for centuries to make paper and household goods, its commercial use in a cellulosic form for fabric production has only become widespread since the early 2000s.

The Malabar Baby towel range is manufactured in sites across India and China. Meticulous research ensures only the highest-quality raw materials are sourced and used in production. Many of the designs feature traditional patterns or iconic architecture, rendered onto fabric using a block print process.

The hooded towels measure 34 x 34 inches, allowing easy coverage for children up to 5 years of age. Malabar Baby’s stringent quality controls and durable fabrics ensure that all of its products will last for years.

The block-printed towel range comes in a variety of styles and colors including the Miami Collection, which features a block-printed motif leaf print with a deep coral trim. The Erawan Collection has a honeycomb-style pattern with a mustard yellow-colored outer strip. All of the towels in the collection have a dual fabric construction with Indian cotton voile on one side and cotton terry on the other.

A Bamboo Cotton Pom Pom Hooded towel is also available and offers a stretchy, silk-like feel without compromising strength or durability. The soft pom pom trim adds another unique design feature.

About Malabar Baby

The Hong Kong-based company was founded by Anjali Harjani in 2016 following the birth of her son. Malabar Baby’s inception was inspired by Anjali’s fruitless search for baby quilts and towels made from natural materials that were not also prohibitively expensive.

A spokesperson says, “From their crib bedding to their swaddles, it is essential that baby skin is embraced by only the most natural and gentle organic materials.”

