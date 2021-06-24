hoopla digital Brings its Dynamic Digital Library Content to New Zealand

Patrons of participating public libraries gain instant access to more than 600,000 eBooks, audiobooks, graphic novels, movies, television shows, and music albums

HOLLAND, Ohio, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increasing demand for digital resources among public libraries in New Zealand, hoopla digital today announced expansion of their service to Aotearoa. hoopla digital is immediately available at libraries in Timaru and will be growing its library systems across New Zealand, offering members 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than 600,000 movies, TV shows, music, eBooks, audiobooks, comics and more with a valid library card.



hoopla digital provides members access to borrow, download and stream diverse library content. Of the collection of titles available on hoopla, highlights include Remote Sympathy and Baby Done.

"hoopla digital has worked with public libraries in North America for more than eight years to usher in a new era of digital access to library content," said hoopla digital founder Jeff Jankowski. "Over the last year, we've helped our partner libraries respond to extraordinary needs for remote learning, children's development, and adult education and entertainment. We are committed to supporting library systems in New Zealand and helping them serve their members, expand their offerings, and increase accessibility."

The Timaru District Libraries is the first library system in New Zealand to pilot a partnership with hoopla. Earlier this year, hoopla successfully launched across Australia, the first international market for the category-creating service beyond North America.

"Timaru District Libraries are always looking for innovative new ways to bring additional and diverse content to its library collections," said Timaru District Libraries Manager, Adele Hewlett. "hoopla is an amazing service that offers something quite unique to our borrowers. As a library our investments in resources like hoopla are vital to ensure we remain a relevant part of this digital world. We're really excited about the launch of this new service as it brings important new resources to the Timaru District."

Of the collection of titles available on hoopla, highlights include treasured comics from Marvel and DC Comics, popular eBook titles such as Remote Sympathy, shortlisted for the 2021 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, beloved movies such as Baby Done, as well as adored works from New Zealand authors like Robyn Donald and Soraya Lane.

hoopla digital is home to the largest and most-diverse collection of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) education content. Families who have tapped hoopla for remote learning resources have discovered educational titles for all ages. Among hoopla's content there is a wide range of how-to content and niche titles – from cookbooks to job development skills – to help readers discover and continue to learn.

To access content on hoopla digital, members of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.co.nz.

Additionally, hoopla digital offers "Kids Mode," which families can use to shape the content experience and to search for and access kid-friendly titles any time.

hoopla digital is in more than 8,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia and now New Zealand. Visit hoopladigital.co.nz to find out if your library partners with hoopla. Libraries interested in learning more about hoopla can reach out to info@hoopladigital.com.

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at hoopladigital.co.nz hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

