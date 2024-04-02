Hoozu Recognized at Mumbrella CommsCon Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, announced today that Hoozu, its Australia influencer marketing agency, was recognized as Highly Commended in the Best Influencer Strategy category at the Mumbrella CommsCon Awards in Sydney.



Hoozu worked with regional client RYOBI, a power tools and equipment brand, on a campaign called Em'Power'ing People to Shape the Space They Live In. In the campaign, creators showed how they improve their living spaces with the help of RYOBI products.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in the Best Influencer Strategy category at the prestigious Mumbrella CommsCon Awards,” said Natalie Giddings, CEO of Hoozu. “Our collaboration with RYOBI illustrates the power of strategic influencer marketing and our commitment to creating impactful and innovative campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive tangible results for our clients. We are incredibly proud of our team and grateful to our partners at RYOBI for their trust and collaboration.”

IZEA acquired Hoozu in late 2023 as part of its broader ongoing strategy to expand its global footprint. Hoozu, which serves regional brands including Bunnings and Super Cheap Auto, was also recently named the best boutique influencer agency at the Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) Awards in Sydney.

“We are immensely proud of Hoozu’s recognition not only at the Mumbrella CommsCon Awards but also the recent AiMCO Awards,” said Ryan Schram, President and COO of IZEA. “These back-to-back accolades underscore the exceptional creativity, strategic thinking, and dedication of our Hoozu team. It’s truly gratifying to see their hard work recognized by such prestigious industry organizations in a matter of weeks.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

About Hoozu

Hoozu, a trailblazer in the influencer marketing industry for over a decade, is Australia’s leading influencer marketing company. Based in Sydney, with local team members in Melbourne, Hoozu partners with an impressive roster of the region’s brands. Renowned for its comprehensive program management, Hoozu offers a suite of services designed to maximize the impact of influencer marketing campaigns. These services include strategic planning, influencer and creator quality assessment, briefing and contracting, in-depth reporting and insights, and content amplification. Hoozu also has a talent management division called Huume that focuses on influencers in the Australian market.

