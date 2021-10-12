HOPPT BATTERY Introduction to Cylindrical Lithium Battery

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of customized cylindrical batteries and cylindrical lithium battery packs. Mainly provide 10400, 14500, 16340, 18650, 21700, 26650, 32650, and other types of cylindrical lithium batteries.

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of customized cylindrical batteries and cylindrical lithium battery packs. It has 16 years of experience in customization. You can customize the cylindrical lithium battery products you need at any time. Mainly provide 10400, 14500, 16340, 18650, 21700, 26650, 32650, and other types of cylindrical lithium batteries.

1) Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market

The technological progress of cylindrical lithium-ion batteries mainly comes from developing innovative research and applying critical battery materials. The development of new materials will further improve battery performance, improve quality, reduce costs, and improve safety. To meet the requirements of downstream applications for increasing battery-specific energy, on the one hand, materials with high specific capacity can be used. On the other hand, high-voltage materials can be used by increasing the charging voltage.

Cylindrical lithium-ion batteries have evolved from 14,500 to Tesla 21700 batteries. In the near and mid-term development, while optimizing the existing system of lithium-ion power battery technology to meet the needs of large-scale development of new energy vehicles, to develop new types of lithium-ion power batteries Focus on improving key technologies such as safety, consistency, and longevity, and simultaneously carry out forward-looking research and development of new system power batteries.

For the mid-to-long-term development of cylindrical lithium-ion batteries, while continuing to optimize and upgrade new-type lithium-ion power batteries, focus on research and development of new-system power batteries, which significantly increase specific energy and greatly reduce costs, to realize the practical and large-scale power batteries of the new system. Application.

2) What is a Cylindrical Battery?

Definition of cylindrical battery

Cylindrical lithium batteries are divided into different lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobalt oxide, lithium manganate, cobalt-manganese hybrid, and ternary materials. The outer shell is divided into two types: steel shell and polymer. Different material systems have other advantages. At present, the cylinders are mainly steel-shell cylindrical lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are characterized by high capacity, high output voltage, reasonable charge, and discharge cycle performance, stable output voltage, large current discharge, stable electrochemical performance, and use Safe, wide operating temperature range, and environmentally friendly; it is widely used in solar lamps, lawn lamps, backup energy, power tools, toy models.

Cylindrical battery structure

The structure of a typical cylindrical battery includes a shell, cap, positive electrode, negative electrode, separator, electrolyte, PTC element, gasket, safety valve, etc. Generally, the battery case is the battery's negative electrode, and the cap is the battery's positive electrode. The battery case is made of a nickel-plated steel plate.

3. The advantages of cylindrical lithium batteries

·Unlike soft packs and square lithium batteries, cylindrical lithium batteries have the longest development time, with higher standardization, more mature technology, high yield, and low cost.

·Mature production technology, low PACK cost, high battery product yield, and good heat dissipation performance

·Cylindrical batteries have formed a series of internationally unified standard specifications and models with mature technology suitable for continuous mass production.

·The specific surface area of the cylinder is large, and the heat dissipation effect is good.

·Cylindrical batteries are generally sealed batteries, and there are no maintenance problems during use.

The battery shell has high withstood voltage, and there will be no phenomena such as square or soft-packed battery expansion during use.

3) Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Cells

1. Well-known brand of cylindrical lithium-ion batteries

Cylindrical lithium batteries are more popular among lithium battery companies in Japan and South Korea. There are also large-scale enterprises in China that produce cylindrical lithium batteries. The earliest cylindrical lithium battery was invented in 1992 by Japan's SONY company.

Well-known cylindrical lithium-ion battery brands: Sony, Panasonic, Sanyo, Samsung, LG, Wanxiang A123, BAK, Lishen, etc.

Types of cylindrical lithium-ion batteries

Five digits usually represent cylindrical lithium-ion batteries. Counting from the left, the first and second digits refer to the battery's diameter, the third and fourth digits refer to the height of the storm, and the fifth digit denotes the circle. There are many types of cylindrical lithium batteries; the more common ones are 10400, 14500, 16340, 18650, 21700, 26650, 32650, etc.

①10440 battery

The 10440 battery is a lithium battery with a diameter of 10mm and a height of 44mm. It is the same size as what we often call the "No. 7 battery". The battery capacity is generally small, only a few hundred mAh. It is mainly used in mini electronic products—for example, flashlights, mini speakers, loudspeakers, etc.

②14500 battery

The 14500 battery is a lithium battery with a diameter of 14mm and a height of 50mm. This battery is generally 3.7V or 3.2V. The nominal capacity is relatively small, a little larger than the 10440 battery. It is generally 1600mAh. It has superior discharge performance and the most application field. Mainly consumer electronics, such as wireless audio, electric toys, digital cameras, etc.

③16340 battery

The 16340 battery is a lithium battery with a diameter of 16mm and a height of 34mm. Because the size of this battery is a little shorter, and the capacity is not very small, it is used in solid light flashlights, LED flashlights, headlights, laser lights, lighting fixtures, etc. Often appear.

④18650 battery

The 18650 battery is a lithium battery with a diameter of 18mm and a height of 65mm. Its most prominent feature is its very high energy density, almost reaching 170 Wh/kg. Therefore, this battery is relatively cost-effective. Most of the batteries I saw were this kind of battery because it is a relatively mature lithium battery, and the system quality is stable in all aspects. It is widely used in applications with a battery capacity of about 10 kWh, such as mobile phones, laptops, and other small electrical appliances...

⑤ 21700 battery

The 21700 battery is a lithium battery with a diameter of 21mm and a height of 70mm. Because of its increased volume and space utilization, the energy density of the battery cell and the system can be improved, and its volumetric energy density is much higher than 18650 Type batteries are widely used in digital, electric vehicles, balance vehicles, solar energy lithium battery street lights, LED lights, power tools, etc.

⑥ 26650 battery

The 26650 battery is a lithium battery with a diameter of 26mm and a height of 65mm. It has a nominal voltage of 3.2V and a nominal capacity of 3200mAh. This battery has excellent ability and high consistency and has gradually become a trend to replace the 18650 battery. In terms of power batteries, many products will progressively favor this.

⑦ 32650 battery

The 32650 battery is a lithium battery with a diameter of 32mm and a height of 65mm. This battery has a solid continuous discharge capacity, which is more suitable for electric toys, backup power supplies, UPS batteries, wind power generation systems, and wind and solar hybrid power generation systems.

