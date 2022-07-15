Hosanna Broadcasting Network Now Offers Christian & Family TV Programming

—

More alternative choices need to be available for those seeking wholesome and spiritual television programs to warm and uplift the soul. Today many are overwhelmed with negative news and reality shows that do not provide any value or enrichment for their lives. Hosanna Broadcasting Network offers a wide range of shows that can offer a meaningful and effective remedy to so much of this.

Who We Are

Hosanna Broadcast Network (HBN) is a 24 hours media company dedicated to broadcasting a Christian worldview to a global audience. Launching in 2007 as a 24-hr satellite radio program, markets were established in Africa, the Middle East, Western Europe, and India.

HBN expanded its outreach to Dish Network, AT&T, and DirecTV on January 31, 2011. These channels allowed HBN to broadcast in five counties in Southern California for two hours a day. HBN later on expanded to 24-hr channels both in Northern and Southern California.

Platforms

HBN can be viewed on multiple platforms including 2-hour blokes on Dish Network channel 886 nationally along with ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and IOS/Android mobile apps. HBN Ch 35.2 is also found on an independent 24/7 over the air channel in Los Angeles.

Programing is convenient – offering viewers flexibility at home, through electronics or while traveling with android or apple devices. And programming is nonstop!

HBN’s family-friendly programming is designed to keep people grounded. It provides a positive and enriching experience for the entire family. The content is relevant, impactful, and cutting-edge to enrich the lives of viewers of the entire family.

Programming

The HBN Channel offers a wide variety of programs including inspirational teaching, sound doctrine and relevant talk shows for today. It also includes travel, fitness, worship music, movies and other programs design to uplift the human spirit and center the mind and body for better living and more wholesome lifestyles through the Voice of Jesus Christ.

Contact Info:

Name: Hosanna Broadcasting Network

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hosanna Broadcasting Network

Address: 3711 N. Long Beach Blvd, Suite 5044 Long Beach, CA 90807

Phone: (562) 283-6929

Website: https://hosannabroadcasting.com



