Hospitality 360 Launches Kuantan 188, Malaysia's Second Tallest Tower; Targeting 350,000 Visitors This Year



Kuantan 188

YB. Dato' Sri Norolazali bin Sulaiman, Chairman of the Basic Amenities, Public Delivery System and Innovation of the state of Pahang; Dato' Indera Omar Naresh Mohan, President and Group CEO of Hospitality 360; YB Datuk Seri Dr. Santhara J.P., Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; and Dato' Zulkifli Bin Mohamad, Managing Director of Infiniti Indah Sdn. Bhd. [L-R]

KUANTAN, Malaysia, Feb 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hospitality 360, the hospitality arm of MAA Group Berhad, is pleased to announce the unveiling of Kuantan 188, a 188-metre tower that graces the heart of Kuantan, Pahang as well as Malaysia's second-tallest tower, on 20 February 2022.Locals and tourists alike can now buy tickets online at Kuantan 188's official website, travel Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technology platform Go Tifi and on site to visit this iconic tower with the only 360-degree view of Kuantan. They can enjoy a panoramic view of Kuantan City and the Kuantan River, while adrenaline junkies are sure to enjoy extreme activities such as the 'Sky Walk', 'Drop Zone' and 'Anthena Climb' similar to those found at Macau Tower and Taipei 101.The launch saw Kuantan 188 unveil its new logo and receive certification as an official member of the World Federation of Great Towers. It was a momentous and auspicious occasion with the attendance of YB Datuk Seri Dr Santhara J.P., Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia; Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar, Chairman of the Pahang State Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantation and Commodities Committee; and Dato' Indera Omar Naresh Mohan ("Dato' Indera Omar"), the President and Group CEO of Hospitality 360."Malaysians and the people of Pahang are lucky to have the second tallest tower in our country with stunning views. I believe that today's launch will give a new breath and an injection of exciting spirit to the management of Kuantan 188 to further develop this tower to the eyes of the world, especially in attracting more domestic and foreign tourists to visit Kuantan 188 and Pahang," said YB Datuk Seri Dr Santhara."This launch coincides with the takeover of tower operations on 1 January 2022. We aim to make Kuantan 188 a modern tourism destination hub in Pahang and the East Coast by launching a series of activities here in the coming months," Dato' Indera Omar mentioned.Kuantan 188 is a strategic landmark developed by the Federal Government through the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) in collaboration with the Pahang state. Kuantan 188 is part of a series of developments to improve the Kuantan Waterfront, a key asset and cultural heritage that will enhance the city's tourist attractions in the area.Guests may visit the tower from 10.00am to 10.00pm on weekdays or 10.00am to 12.00am on weekends with tickets beginning from RM15 for adults and RM10 for children to visit the observation deck; RM28 for adults and RM18 for children to visit the Skydeck; and RM38 for adults and RM18 for children to visit both the observation deck and Skydeck.Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com