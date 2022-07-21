HostColor Announced 10 Gbps Dedicated Servers

—

Dedicated Server Hosting and Cloud service provider HostColor.com (HC) announced 10 Gbps Dedicated Servers in 14 major U.S. cities - Ashburn, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bend, Oregon; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles and Santa Clara, California; Miami, Florida; Newark, New Jersey; New York, NY; Seattle, Washington.



HostColor's clients can customize their server bandwidth quotas on the 10-gigabit internet connection ports. The allocated bandwidth varies from 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps for most U.S. locations. Dedicated Server plans hosted in certain data centers - Bend, Oregon; Charlotte, North Carolina; Staten Island, and Latham, New York - are provisioned with metered monthly data transfer in terabytes. The other 10 Gbps-connected Dedicated Servers come with a 1 Gbps or 2 Gbps monthly bandwidth quota.



Bandwidth is the amount of data that can be transferred at one time, while "Data Transfer" is the actual amount of data transferred.



All 10-gigabit dedicated servers are hosted in Tier 3 and Tier 4 data centers. The provider also offers unmetered dedicated servers with a 10-gigabit internet connection in the same US locations, as well as 10 Gbps connected servers in Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Singapore.



HostColor deploys custom-built Dedicated Clouds and offers various Private and Hybrid Cloud solutions to help business to connect their on-premise IT infrastructures to the cloud. The company also offers special assistance to those business owners who want to migrate their technology infrastructure out of the major clouds due to overcharging or data privacy concerns. The company has created a Cloud Service Providers section, where SMBs can see what kind of competitive advantages they get from HostColor, compared to AWS and Azure.



About Us: HC has been an IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company has had its own virtual data centers and colocation capacity in 50 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary HostColorEurope.com operates Cloud infrastructure and Bare-Metal dedicated Servers in 19 European counties.

Contact Info:

Name: PR Department

Email: Send Email

Organization: Host Color LLC

Website: https://www.hostcolor.com/



Release ID: 89078754

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.