HostColor Launched Cloud Servers With Unrestricted Data Transfer

HostColor.com (HC) announced Cloud infrastructure services with unrestricted data transfer.

HostColor.com (HC) announced U.S. Public Cloud Servers and Hosted Private Clouds with unrestricted data transfer. Clients of the cloud server host use 100 Mbps or 1000 Mbps unmetered internet connectivity with no egress fees for the internet traffic.



HostColor.com delivers U.S. Cloud server hosting services with unrestricted data transfer.

HC's Public Cloud Servers are used for hosting websites and various software applications that deliver services to the public internet. They are based on VMware ESXi virtualization technology. Their users can use SSD or SATA data storage or combine both storage services and divide workloads between them. The data is hosted on a storage area network that features built-in protection against service failure and data loss. All Public Cloud Servers feature unmetered data transfer with no egress fees for incoming and outgoing internet traffic. Public Cloud users can use any Linux OS distribution or a Windows Server. A variety of open-source server management software applications (a.k.a. as control panel) are available to use used at no additional cost with specific Linux operating systems.

Organizations that host their private infrastructure on the HC's Hosted Private Cloud technology environments use a virtual private network - a secure point-to-point tunnel to connect to their applications and run their workflows. They are completely isolated on a network level and not accessible via the public internet. The users or the software applications that connect to the private cloud infrastructure environments have to comply with the custom security rules and policies enforced by their owners.

"Unlike the so-called major clouds, that charge their clients per each and every gigabyte of internet traffic, we at HostColor deliver cloud services under a fair model of using internet traffic and computing resources in general. Our clients, are not overcharged for data transfer per region, "inter region" and other so-called data transfer services," says HostColor's CEO Dimitar Avramov.

The cloud hosting service provider has also recently announced Serverless Application Hosting services. Their users host their apps either on a Virtual (Cloud) or Bare Metal server environment, without the necessity to deal with the calculation of computing resources, the technical management of the hosted apps, and the system administration of the server environments. The application owners just choose a service plan and leave the installation, service maintenance, and management to HostColor's team.

HC delivers Edge Cloud infrastructure and Edge Bare Metal servers from edge data center locations in Albany, New York City; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ashburn and Herndon Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Bend and Portland, Oregon; Billings, MT; Boise, ID; Boston, Massachusetts; Casper, WY; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Detroit, Michigan; Honolulu, Hawaii; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa, Florida; Kansas City and Saint Louis, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; Little Rock, Arkansas; Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, Santa Clara, and San Diego, California; Madison, Wisconsin; Miami, Florida; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Nashville, Kentucky; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York City and the State of New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle and Spokane, Washington; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Us: HostColor.com – https://www.hostcolor.com - is a global IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company has its own virtual data centers, a capacity for provisioning dedicated servers and colocation services in 80 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary HCE (HostColorEurope.com) operates Cloud infrastructure and delivers dedicated hosting services in 19 European counties.

