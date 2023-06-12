HostColor Launches DCIaaS and Edge Servers in New York with 20Gbps Bandwidth

Cloud and Edge hosting service provider HostColor.com (HC) announced Edge Bare Metal servers in New York with a 20Gbps bandwidth. The Edge Servers feature less than 5 ms network latency to 97% of the internet users in the State of New York.

HostColor.com (HC) rolled out New York Dedicated Server hosting services with 20 Gbps and 30 Gbps unrestricted bandwidth rates from data centers located at 111 8th Avenue, 85 10th Avenue, 601 West 26th Street, 7 Teleport Dr, Staten Island, and 150 Varick Street.



The most used NY Edge dedicated server configurations are Intel Xeon Silver 4210 and Intel Xeon Gold 5218N-based bare-metal configurations:

Intel Xeon Silver 4210-based servers with 10 CPU cores, 128 GB RAM, and 480 GB SSD

Intel Xeon Gold 5218N-based servers with 32 CPU cores, 384 GB RAM, and 7.6 TB SSD

Intel Xeon Gold 5218N-based servers with 32 CPU cores, 768 GB RAM, and 32 TB SSD



The most used NY-based bare-metal server configurations powered by are Intel Xeon Silver 4210 and Intel Xeon Gold CPUs and feature up to 768 GB RAM and 32 TB enterprise SSD storage. They are provisioned and configured on-demand with any virtualization technology to create a cloud-based application environment. HostColor.com deploys Kubernetes clusters, Linux Containers, Proxmox VE, and VMware ESXi-based public or private dedicated clouds for its clients who need an NYC-based edge cloud infrastructure.



All HostColor's New York-hosted Cloud and Edge hosting services are Semi-Managed. The company's administrators install and configure the servers to the client's custom bare-metal or cloud-based technology environment, reinstall the OS per request and help server owners troubleshoot in case of any operating system, networking, or software configuration issues..



All US Dedicated Servers in edge data centers are provisioned with 10 Gbps, 20 Gbps, and 30 Gbps ports and feature bandwidth quotas from 1 Gbps to 30 Gbps. The servers can be configured for delivering public cloud services or as Dedicated Private Clouds (DCIaaS). HC's DCIaaS is a customizable, isolated, and secure on-demand IT infrastructure solution created with Proxmox VE, Linux Containers (LCX), Kubernetes container orchestration, or VMware ESXi virtualization technologies. All DCIaaS plans feature WireGuard VPN technology and dedicated high-bandwidth internet connectivity.

“We are excited to announce the availability of our Semi-Managed, high-bandwidth Edge Servers in New York and help local businesses to deliver lightning-fast application services with a round trip delay of less than 5ms. HostColor clients who use our New York edge server infrastructure improve their workflows and literally "beat the major clouds" when it comes to security, privacy, and fast application delivery to the local NY market,” says HostColor's CEO, Dimitar Avramov. He adds that HostColor saves its clients' financial resources by providing networking services with unrestricted bandwidth rates.



The company has recently announced its new platform for the provisioning of Semi-Managed, Edge Servers with 20 Gbps and 30 Gbps bandwidth ports from 50 U.S. edge data center locations.



As of May 2023, HostColor provisions U.S. Edge servers from Albany, New York; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ashburn and Herndon Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Bend and Portland, Oregon; Billings, MT; Boise, ID; Boston, Massachusetts; Casper, WY; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Detroit, Michigan; Honolulu, Hawaii; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa, Florida; Kansas City and Saint Louis, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; Little Rock, Arkansas; Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, Santa Clara, and San Diego, California; Madison, Wisconsin; Miami, Florida; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Nashville, Kentucky; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York City and the State of New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle and Spokane, Washington; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.



About Us: HostColor.com – https://www.hostcolor.com - is a global IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company has its own virtual data centers, a capacity for provisioning dedicated servers and colocation services in 50 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary HCE (HostColorEurope.com) operates Cloud infrastructure and delivers dedicated hosting services in 19 European counties.

Contact Info:

Name: Dimitar Avr.

Email: Send Email

Organization: Host Color LLC

Website: https://www.hostcolor.com



