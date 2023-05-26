HostColor Rolls Out Dedicated Edge Servers With 20 Gbps And 30 Gbps Bandwidth

Cloud infrastructure provider HostColor.com (HC) announced its new platform for the provisioning of Semi-Managed, Edge Servers in 50 U.S. Edge data center locations. The Edge Dedicated Servers feature 20 Gbps and 30 Gbps bandwidth ports.

—

HostColor.com (HC) announced major additions to its dedicated hosting services portfolio. The company now offers Edge Server Hosting services from more than 80 locations worldwide, with 50 of them delivered from U.S. edge data centers.

The most used Edge server configurations by HostColor's customers in the Edge data centers are:

Intel Xeon-based servers with 10 CPU cores, 128 GB RAM, and 480 GB SSD

Intel Xeon-based servers with 32 CPU cores, 384 GB RAM, and 7.6 TB SSD

Intel Xeon-based servers with 32 CPU cores, 768 GB RAM, and 32 TB SSD

All Edge Dedicated Servers are Semi-Managed. "Semi-Managed" means that the HostColor's administrators install and configure the client's server to the requested technology environment, reinstall the OS per request and help server owners troubleshoot in case of any operating system, networking, or software configuration issues.

All US Edge Servers are provisioned with 10 Gbps, 20 Gbps, and 30 Gbps ports and feature bandwidth quotas from 1 Gbps to 30 Gbps. The servers can be configured for delivering public cloud services or as Dedicated Private Clouds (DCIaaS). HC's DCIaaS is a customizable, isolated, and secure on-demand IT infrastructure solution created with Proxmox VE, Linux Containers (LCX), Kubernetes container orchestration, or VMware ESXi virtualization technologies. All DCIaaS plans feature WireGuard VPN technology and dedicated high-bandwidth internet connectivity.

“We are excited to offer Edge Dedicated Servers to local businesses all over the United States and to help them with a short round trip delay to their IT infrastructure and the overall application delivery. HostColor clients who use our Edge infrastructure improve their workflows and literally "beat the cloud" when it comes to security, privacy, and fast application delivery to the local market,” says HostColor's CEO, Dimitar Avramov.

The Edge Server Data Centers Locations

As of May 2023, HostColor.com provisions U.S. Edge servers from Albany, New York; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ashburn and Herndon Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Bend and Portland, Oregon; Billings, MT; Boise, ID; Boston, Massachusetts; Casper, WY; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Detroit, Michigan; Honolulu, Hawaii; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa, Florida; Kansas City and Saint Louis, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; Little Rock, Arkansas; Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, Santa Clara, and San Diego, California; Madison, Wisconsin; Miami, Florida; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Nashville, Kentucky; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York City and the State of New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle and Spokane, Washington; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Among the company's other North American Edge locations are: Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in Canada, In Europe HostColor delivers dedicated hosting services from edge data centers in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and London in the UK, Athens in Greece, Amsterdam and The Hague, Netherlands, Paris, and Reims in France, Frankfurt and Munich in Germany, Barcelona, Madrid and Zaragoza in Spain, Milano in Italy, Vienna in Austria Helsinki in Sweden, and ten other European cities. The company's Asian on-net edge server locations are Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

HostColor recently announced an upgrade of its dedicated hosting portfolio with Dedicated Servers in Singapore based on AMD EPYC 7282 and AMD EPYC 7742 processors. The company's clients can customize the Singapore-hosted, AMD-based servers by upgrading memory, HDD or SSD storage drives, and bandwidth, and take advantage of many other configurable options.



About Us: HostColor (HostColor.com) is a global IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company has its own virtual data centers, a capacity for provisioning dedicated servers and colocation services in 50 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary HCE (HostColorEurope.com) operates Cloud infrastructure and delivers dedicated hosting services in 19 European counties.

Contact Info:

Name: PR Department

Email: Send Email

Organization: Host Color LLC

Address: 746 S Arnold St, South Bend, Indiana, 46619

Phone: +1-574-3672393

Website: https://www.hostcolor.com



Release ID: 89098517

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.