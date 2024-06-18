Hosted.com and cPanel Partnership Takes Web Hosting to New Heights

—

Hosted.com is proud to partner with cPanel, the industry's most trusted control panel for Web Hosting management. This collaboration delivers superior hosting solutions, streamlines website management, and boosts customer satisfaction.

The partnership solidifies Hosted.com's commitment to delivering top-tier hosting services and providing its clients with cutting-edge tools for easy, efficient website management.

cPanel, renowned for its simple graphical interface and range of features, has been the go-to control panel for web hosting providers and website owners worldwide. Having cPanel as its partner, Hosted.com simplifies the often-complex task of website management, making it accessible even to hosting beginners with limited technical expertise.

"Our partnership with cPanel aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our clients with the most reliable, secure, and user-friendly hosting solutions. cPanel's reputation for excellence and user-friendly tools helps our clients manage their websites and hosting effortlessly." says Wayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com.

The collaboration enables Hosted.com's clients to take advantage of cPanel's wide array of features including:

Domain Management: Manage all aspects of their domain name, from adding subdomains and creating email addresses to setting up redirects and configuring DNS (Domain Name System) records – all within the cPanel dashboard.

Simple File Manager: cPanel's intuitive file manager allows users to upload, edit, and organize website files directly through a web browser, eliminating the need for complicated FTP clients.

Database Maintenance: cPanel seamlessly integrates with popular databases like MySQL, allowing clients to manage their website's data directly. This eliminates the need to learn complex commands or log in to separate platforms. Hosted.com also includes phpMyAdmin, a user-friendly tool that allows users to create, edit, and maintain website database content with ease in cPanel.

1-Click Installs: Easily install popular Content Management Systems (CMS) like WordPress with just a few clicks, getting a website up and running in no time.

These tools are designed to save time and reduce the learning curve for website owners, allowing them to focus on their content and growing their business rather than grappling with the technical aspects of web hosting and site management.

cPanel also offers a strong foundation for website security. It integrates advanced security tools with features like built-in firewalls, password-protected file directories, and SSL Certificate encryption from Hosted.com to provide comprehensive protection for websites. By incorporating these, Hosted.com reinforces its commitment to safeguarding its clients' websites and data against ever-evolving cyber threats.

Hosted.com’s cPanel-optimized server configurations boost website speed and reliability. In an era where every second counts in retaining visitor attention, this performance edge can translate into higher engagement rates, lower bounce rates, and improved search engine rankings for Hosted.com's clients.

For small businesses and entrepreneurs, the partnership between Hosted.com and cPanel is particularly advantageous. The combination of Hosted.com's affordable hosting plans and cPanel's comprehensive tools creates a cost-effective solution for launching and managing a professional website. Businesses of all sizes can access superior hosting solutions without straining their budgets.

Moreover, this partnership extends beyond just providing tools. Both companies are committed to offering unparalleled customer support. Hosted.com's customer service team is equipped with in-depth knowledge of cPanel, ensuring that clients receive prompt and accurate assistance for any hosting or control panel-related queries.

Hosted.com offers several cPanel Web Hosting plans, catering to different needs and budgets. These plans are available for new and existing customers, with streamlined migration support for those looking to switch from other control panels.

The web hosting landscape is evolving, with increasing demands for speed, security, and ease of use. Having cPanel as a provider, Hosted.com is not just keeping up with these changes but staying ahead of the curve. This proactive approach underscores Hosted.com's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.

The partnership between Hosted.com and cPanel delivers a hosting experience that is powerful and secure while being intuitive and user-friendly. As businesses increasingly rely on their websites for growth and customer engagement, this collaboration ensures they have the tools and support to succeed.

About Hosted.com

Hosted.com is a domain name and web hosting provider that specializes in quality, adaptable Web Hosting solutions, including optimized WordPress Hosting. With a commitment to performance, security, and superior customer support, Hosted.com's mission is to revolutionize how individuals and businesses of all sizes approach their online presence.

About The Author: Wayne Diamond

Wayne Diamond is the founder and CEO of Hosted.com and has over two decades of experience in the web hosting and domain industry.

His leadership and expertise have been instrumental in developing Hosted.com and its comprehensive, professional services. These services have been designed to streamline the registering and managing of domain names while providing high-performance WordPress Hosting and Web Hosting to small-medium-enterprise businesses (SMEs).



