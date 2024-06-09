HostOrient: The Web Hosting Partner for Digital Success

HostOrient operates under the umbrella of Extent Technologies Limited, a conglomerate with a strong presence in the digital industry.

—

California, June 1, 2024 — HostOrient has carved a niche for itself in the competitive landscape of web hosting services, emerging as a pioneer in Bangladesh's digital realm. Founded with a vision to revolutionize the hosting industry, HostOrient has stood the test of time, consistently delivering top-notch solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

They provide a variety of services, including Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Virtual Private Servers, Dedicated Servers, Colocation Services, BDIX Connected Web Hosting, BDIX VPS, BDIX Dedicated Server, and BDIX Colocation Service in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Domain Registration, SSL Certificates, Dedicated Email Server, IP PABX, and more. What's impressive is their commitment to ensuring the continuous operation of users online assets, with a 99.99% uptime SLA guarantee. This ensures that their website is available almost all the time!

SERVICES OF HOSTORIENT

HostOrient offers a comprehensive range of hosting solutions designed to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and individuals alike. Their services are built on a foundation of reliability, performance, and scalability, empowering clients to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

BDIX Web Hosting is the cornerstone of their service offerings, providing businesses with a robust platform to establish their online presence in Bangladesh. Leveraging the Bangladesh Internet Exchange (BDIX) infrastructure, they offer lightning-fast speeds and superior connectivity for websites hosted on their platform. With BDIX Web Hosting, businesses can expect enhanced performance, reliability, and user experience, backed by their dedicated technical support team.

BDIX VPS (Virtual Private Server) is another key offering from HostOrient, providing businesses with a virtualized environment that offers dedicated resources, enhanced security, and seamless integration with the BDIX infrastructure. With BDIX VPS, businesses can enjoy the benefits of a private server environment while leveraging the speed and reliability of BDIX connectivity. Whether users are a small business or a large enterprise, BDIX VPS from HostOrient offers the flexibility, scalability, and performance they need to succeed in the digital age.

BDIX Dedicated Server solutions cater to businesses with demanding hosting requirements, offering dedicated hardware and resources for unparalleled performance, security, and stability. Hosted in state-of-the-art data centers and backed by round-the-clock support, their BDIX Dedicated Server solutions ensure maximum uptime and peace of mind for their clients.

BDIX Colocation Services provide businesses with the opportunity to colocate their servers within their secure and reliable data centers. With redundant power, cooling, and network connectivity, their colocation services offer businesses a robust infrastructure foundation to support their critical applications and data. With 24/7 monitoring and support, their BDIX colocation solutions ensure maximum uptime and reliability for their clients.

Dedicated Email Server: Solutions from HostOrient are designed to meet the specific needs of businesses requiring a secure, reliable, and scalable email hosting platform. With advanced security features, spam filtering capabilities, and dedicated resources, their email servers ensure seamless communication for businesses of all sizes. Hosted in secure data centers and backed by expert support, their Dedicated Email Server solutions provide businesses with the peace of mind they need to communicate effectively and efficiently.

IP PABX: solutions streamline communication infrastructure, enabling businesses to enhance collaboration and efficiency while reducing costs. With features such as call routing, voicemail, and conferencing capabilities, their IP PABX solutions provide a flexible and scalable platform to meet evolving communication needs, driving productivity across the organization.

About Parent Company

HostOrient operates under the umbrella of Extent Technologies Limited, a conglomerate with a strong presence in the digital industry. Extent Technologies Limited (Companies House Registration Number: 15311619) was incorporated in the United Kingdom as a limited company on 27 November 2023, and registered in Bangladesh on 4 April 2024 (RJSC Registration Number: C-194650). With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Extent Technologies Limited provides HostOrient with the resources, expertise, and strategic guidance needed to continually enhance its services and maintain its position as a market leader in the web hosting industry among with the Best Web Hosting Provider in Bangladesh. By leveraging the collective strength and expertise of Extent Technologies Limited, HostOrient is able to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and deliver cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

“HostOrient is more than just a web hosting provider, it is a strategic partner dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the digital age,” said MD Abu Bakkar, the spokesperson for HostOrient. “With a comprehensive range of hosting solutions, a commitment to customer satisfaction, and a passion for innovation, HostOrient is well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of businesses in Bangladesh and beyond. Contact us today to learn more about how we can empower your business to achieve its full potential online.”

About the company: HostOrient operates under the umbrella of Extent Technologies Limited, a conglomerate with a strong presence in the digital industry. Extent Technologies Limited (Companies House Registration Number: 15311619) was incorporated in the United Kingdom as a limited company on 27 November 2023, and registered in Bangladesh on 4 April 2024 (RJSC Registration Number: C-194650).

Contact Info:

Name: MD Abu Bakkar

Email: Send Email

Organization: HostOrient

Website: https://hostorient.com/



Release ID: 89132045

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.