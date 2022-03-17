Hotel Liquidation Store Inc Providing the Fastest Room Furniture Replacement Services / Hotel Liquidation Store Inc Able to Execute the Furniture Removal of 500 Hotel Rooms with New ‘Rapid Response Teams’

—

Burlington NC, United States - Hotel Liquidation Store Inc has been serving the Hospitality and Tourism Industry for over seven years and is not stopping anytime soon. The company's main job is to help replace room furniture and update the hotels and resorts' technologies for guest services. The man behind the company, Stan Williams, has refined the procedures to serve hotels and resorts in removing and replacing the room's furniture in record time.

Covid-19 has badly affected the hospitality industry, with many hotel occupancies faltering. Some even resorted to closing their doors for good. After two years of suffering from the pandemic regulations and things slowly returning to normal, the hospitality industry is gradually recovering. Bookings are expected to rebound to pre-covid levels as the world enters the endemic phase of things. Therefore, new hotel renovations or furniture replacements with new ones are a must to attract customers and restore income potential.

Hotel Liquidation Store Inc is announcing the addition of two 'Rapid Response Teams' that can schedule and execute furniture removal of 500 hotels rooms with magnificent speed. The new teams will be ready April 7, 2022 with two more trucks and new drivers for 18 wheelers. The team will take out old hotel room furniture and replace it with new beds, dressers, and sofas to quickly bring all 500 rooms back online. Apart from removing and replacing furniture, any new furniture that requires installation will also be completed.

Generally, the owner's primary concern is to evacuate the rooms with great urgency and clear the way for contractors and renovations to begin. As missed revenue from one night in a resort hotel can mean hundreds of dollars to the owners, and with multiple rooms, it could be a more significant loss in revenue. Large venues often pay the liquidator upfront for preferential scheduling and service during Spring and Summer seasons as these are the most popular tourist travel period.

"With two additional response teams, the company can service two properties simultaneously and provide the quickest services to hotel owners," said a spokesperson for the company. "Bookings for the team services are filling quickly, and new clients may contact Stan Williams for booking assistance or further inquiries."

