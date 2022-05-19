HotelPlanner Becomes Exclusive Hotel Reservations Provider for Singapore's Leading Football Academy

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HotelPlanner , a leading travel technology platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today announced a partnership with JSSL FC , Singapore's No. 1 youth football club and league, to become the exclusive online hotel reservations provider for the organization and its fans.

This partnership will give JSSL FC members exclusive group hotel booking rates worldwide and comes as pent-up demand for international travel accelerates and travel restrictions ease globally.

The World Travel & Tourism Council expects international flight bookings to grow fast as travel resumes. Travel in Asia Pacific will show impressive improvement as destinations gradually open their borders to visitors. Asia-Pacific countries saw a significant increase in arrivals during Q1 of this year compared to 2021, with bookings for the region up 275%.

Christopher Lee, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific, at HotelPlanner, said: "The continued recovery of the Travel & Tourism sector in the Asia-Pacific region looks set to accelerate as destinations gradually reopen throughout 2022. We're proud to add JSSL to our roster of sports league sponsorships to deliver customized hotel booking solutions. We are delighted to support this premier organization."

Harvey Davis, Managing Director at JSSL Singapore, said: "We are all excited about the resumption of international travel and thrilled to partner with HotelPlanner to help our athletes, coaches, staff, fans, and members with their travel arrangements. HotelPlanner has had a long and successful track record partnering with renowned companies and organizations that support sporting activities and events, and we are honoured to team up with them."

HotelPlanner is a proud supporter and partner of professional sporting events and leagues, including the United Soccer League, National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils and the Ladies Professional Golfing Association, and many more. It recently partnered with Ventures Endurance on Athlete Hotel Bookings for more than 100 annual endurance races and events around the United States.

About HotelPlanner

Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network, to quickly and seamlessly serve all traveller hotel & accommodation needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world's top providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates.