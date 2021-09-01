HotForex expands product offering with CFDs on Robinhood stock

Award winning CFDs broker HotForex has recently announced the expansion of its product offering to include CFDs on Robinhood stock.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A HotForex spokesperson commented: "Every new product we offer is driven by current market trends and investor demand. This latest addition is an effort to provide our clients with the opportunity to diversify their portfolio, while also enjoying the benefits of our MT5 platform and high standards of execution."

Why choose to trade CFDs on Robinhood stock?

Available on the HotForex MT5 platform

The latest single stock offering on the Nasdaq

A Direct Market Access (DMA) Stock

This latest offering gives HotForex clients the opportunity to trade a brand new product on the powerful MT5 trading platform and take advantage of the same conditions that are offered on every HotForex product:

FREE negative balance protection

Market leading insurance

Competitive leverage

Low spreads

