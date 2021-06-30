HotForex rewards clients with Returns on Free Margin

PORT LUIS, Mauritius, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset broker HotForex has announced that its exclusive reward program ROFM (Return on Free Margin) is available again offering new and existing clients the opportunity to earn generous returns up to 3% on their free margin!



RETURN ON YOUR FREE MARGIN- Earn up to 3%

How it Works

HotForex clients can join the ROFM program and start receiving daily earnings credited directly to their wallet to trade or withdraw!

Earnings are calculated based on the daily free margin of the trading accounts and the current month's accumulated trading volume. The total return will be credited to the client's wallet every month.

A HotForex spokesperson commented on the reward program: "We always keep our clients at the heart of everything we do to ensure they enjoy the best possible trading experience. With ROFM we want our clients to be rewarded with the returns they deserve for their loyalty and continuous support."

Visit the HotForex website today to find out more about ROFM.

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 45 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

Media Contacts:

HF Markets Ltd

Tel: +44-2030978571

email: marketing@hotforex.com