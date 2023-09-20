The House Of The Rising Son In San Clemente & Dana Point Celebrates Providing The Best In Rehab And Sober Living For Nearly A Decade

San Clemente, California – The House of The Rising Son in San Clemente and Dana Point is proud to celebrate the impressive achievement of providing the best Rehab and sober living facilities in California for nearly a decade. As an established rehabilitation center dedicated to helping as many addicts as possible, The House of The Rising Son […]

The House of The Rising Son in San Clemente and Dana Point is proud to celebrate the impressive achievement of providing the best Rehab and sober living facilities in California for nearly a decade.

As an established rehabilitation center dedicated to helping as many addicts as possible, The House of The Rising Son offers a wide range of specialist treatments and rehab programs, such as its highly praised sober living and alcohol or drug rehab facilities to provide those seeking treatment access to a stable environment for recovery, expert counselors, peer support, privacy and the opportunity to develop a healthy living routine.

Alcohol or drug rehab is a program that people use to recover from alcohol addictions after completing a successful detox. When someone feels that their alcohol or drug consumption has taken over their life, The House of The Rising Son in San Clemente and Dana Point has the experience to help them get back on track.

There are several different types of alcohol and drug rehab, including inpatient and outpatient care, but whatever rehabilitation program an individual chooses at The House of The Rising Son in San Clemente and Dana Point, they will experience 1-on-1 therapy sessions with a counselor who specializes in addiction. These therapy sessions will explore and address the root causes of addiction and help individuals develop the knowledge and coping skills needed to successfully reintegrate back into society. Additionally, they can participate in group therapy and holistic healing activities like outdoor outings and working with a personal trainer.

“At The House of the Rising Son, we work hard to provide our patients with the best rehab plans for their specific needs,” said a spokesperson from The House of The Rising Son in San Clemente and Dana Point. “This starts with a consultation that occurs between the patient and our highly-trained physicians. This enables us to provide our patients with a level of personalization in the rehab process that can be difficult to find at other facilities.

The Sober Living facilities at The House of The Rising Son in San Clemente and Dana Point are dedicated halfway houses where people who are in recovery from substance abuse live together and follow a set of rules that help them maintain their sobriety.

Unlike the rehab options offered at the rehabilitation center, sober living homes aren’t set up to provide individuals with the intensive care needed to identify and resolve the root causes of their addiction. Instead, they’re meant to be a bridge that can help individuals navigate their transition back into the real world without giving up on their sobriety.

The House of The Rising Son offers sober living facilities as part of its aftercare action plan that is intended to support patients after they have undergone successful detox and rehab programs. Aftercare programs are designed to prevent relapse and help the patient cope with triggers, stresses, and cravings found in everyday life.

Some common treatments that are available at The House of The Rising Son’s sober living facility include:

• Individual and group counseling sessions



• 12-Step work



• Participating in events and workshops at the facility

The spokesperson from The House of The Rising Son in San Clemente and Dana Point further stated, “Recovery from substance abuse is a long-term process. It doesn’t end the moment you complete a residential rehab program. Instead, you’ll need to continue working on maintaining your sobriety by creating a solid aftercare plan. The House of the Rising Son can help you with this. We offer several comprehensive aftercare services that will help you transition back into your daily life without disrupting your recovery.”

