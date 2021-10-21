House of Rose Professional announces C-Suite speaker lineup for 2021 'Better World" Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky(R) On Oct 26.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that top executives from The Coca-Cola Company, Mastercard, Diageo, Accenture, Fonterra and Fine Hygienic Holding and a host of other global organizations would lead for the 2021 "Better World" Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, which will take place virtually on Oct 26, 2021. The summit will enable participating Organizations and leaders to learn across industries from the success, leadership and diversity & inclusion strategies deployed by the world's best organizations and leaders. The 2021 World Edition is the climax event for the calendar year after several editions of the summit across the world.

Speakers at the summit include Tony V. Del Rosario, Vice President of Franchise East – Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia, The Coca-Cola Company; Julie Ha milton, Chief Commercial & Global Sales Officer, Diageo; Rama Sridhar, Executive Vice President, Digital & Emerging Partnerships and New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific, Mastercard; Dali Sanghera, Managing Director – Growth Markets/ Asia Middle East Africa Accenture; Susanne Arfelt Rajamand, Managing Director South East Asia, Fonterra; Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP & President Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (AMEA), Mondelez International; Beatrice Guillaume-Grabisch, EVP Head of Group HR & Business Services, Nestle SA; Douglas Mesquita Rocha, Global Vice President R&D - Home Care, Henkel; Vishnu Kalra, Vice President, Europe Middle East Africa, Ethicon Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies; Dr. Lisa Coleman, Senior Vice President, Global Inclusion and Strategic Innovation, New York University; Noeleen Kelly, General Manager UAE, Lower Gulf & Global E-Commerce, Fine Hygienic Holding; Marcela Esquivel, Vice President of HR, ASEAN and South Pacific, The Coca-Cola Company; Shirley Zhu, Research Director, IWSR, Enrique Patrickson, CFO & Head of Sales – Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Electrolux; Dato Shahira Bazari, Trustee and Managing Director, Yayasan Hasanah; Janti Soeripto, President and Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children USA, etc.

The 2021 World will reiterate the focus on MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – HORP's 10 year initiative to shape a better world by quintupling the number of Female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and double the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies by 2029.

Commented Anthony A. Rose, former Walmart and P&G executive; Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" (the book that inspired the summit) and "How to get, grow and succeed in your Dream Job"; "Since we announced Mission 2029 for a Better World in April 2020, exciting progress has been made - from 14 to 23 Female CEO's in the world's 500 largest Companies. We will continue our efforts to enable more women to the C-Suite through the deep expertise we have developed in the area of women in leadership as well as the ongoing expansion of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and our related services in Talent, Training and Transformation across the world."

Claudia Lorenzo, ASEAN & South Pacific Operating Unit President, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity, equity and inclusion are the heart of our company purpose, values and growth strategy. We're working to foster an inclusive culture and make Coca-Cola a great place to work, where people can belong, grow and thrive. We're pleased to be a sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky ®, an event which gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, and chart their own individual courses for success."

Commented Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo Plc, "The future is female. Research is indicating that women drive 70-80% of all consumer purchasing, through a combination of their buying power and influence. Given this reality, it is imperative we have more gender balanced leadership at the very top of organizations. At Diageo we believe that the fastest way to greater diversity at the top is to actively support greater opportunity for women to learn, grow and lead."

Julienne Loh, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Mastercard said, "Our world is full of brilliant possibilities. But they're not always open to everyone. This can hold us back at times. Mastercard believes diversity and inclusion are beyond bringing together people with different backgrounds. It's about creating meaningful connections, inspiring acceptance and cultivating cultures. We value diversity in both the characteristics and experiences that we can and cannot see about a person. That's when new ideas are sparked, better decisions are made and innovation happens. Mastercard is delighted to partner with the 2021 World Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky to bring this ethos to life."

Added Susanne Arfelt Rajamand, Managing Director at Fonterra South East Asia, "As a Co-operative, inclusion is foundational to Fonterra. It starts with a shared mindset that's right on point with today's collaborative economy. Equal opportunities for all. This is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a sustainable world. Glass ceilings can be dismantled, and barred doors can be unlocked, as long as someone in power is willing to turn the key. Achieving gender equality in the workplace requires significant male engagement in the effort. Women and men can give 100% at the workplace if their partners can give their 50% at home."

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled over 25000 women leaders (and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) to greater success via its Break the ceiling touch the sky® brand and its proprietary leadership solutions. The Company also owns the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index, the world's first Index to establish gender diversity rankings at the C-Suite of the world's 500 largest Companies based exclusively on numbers.

The 2021 Better World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is supported by a host of Industry Partners including the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), Singapore Council of Women's Organizations (SCWO), BRITCHAM, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi, AMCHAM Dubai, AUSTCHAM, Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, Canadian Chamber of Commerce, GS1 Singapore, etc.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. offers services that enable organizations across the world to accelerate gender equality across their organizations and deliver positive impact on their business. HORP specializes in Talent (Dream Job International®), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®) services.

Companies that wish to register their teams for the 2021 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® can register at www.houseofroseprofessional.com. Organizations interested in partnering with Break the ceiling touch the sky® in 2022 may write to HORP at the Contact below.

