House of Rose Professional Announces Partnerships with Mastercard, Diageo, Fonterra for 2021 "Better World" Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky to Advance Global Gender Diversity & Inclusion

Over 1000 leaders to share solutions for a Better world through better diversity & inclusion on Oct 26, 2021.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced partnerships with Mastercard, Fonterra and Diageo for its 2021 "Better World" Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, which will take place virtually on Oct 26, 2021. Mastercard, Diageo and Fonterra join Coca-Cola, Accenture and Fine Hygienic Holding as key partners for the 2021 Better World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®. The summit will be available to teams across time-zones over 12 hours of uninterrupted global content and continues the focus on MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD– HORP's 10 year initiative to shape a better world by quintupling the number of Female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and double the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies by 2029.

The 2021 Better World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® will bring together virtually over 1000 of the world's key business, not-for-profit and government leaders to share and learn cutting-edge best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success. The summit will enable participating Organizations and leaders to learn across industries from the success strategies deployed by the world's best organizations to win in a VUCA world and also equip their leaders (especially women leaders) with the relevant skills and best practices to advance in their careers and contribute even more to business globally.

Commented Anthony A. Rose, former Walmart and P&G executive and Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" – the book that inspired the summit. "We encourage organizations and leaders across the world to participate and leverage the cross-industry knowledge available at the 2021 Better world edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® from the world's most successful Companies. It continues our focus on a very specific, strategic outcome – to enable 70 Female CEOs in the world's 500 largest Companies by 2029 and step change the number of Male CEOs actively investing and championing gender diversity & inclusion. Since we announced the Mission progress has been made -from 14 to 23 Female CEO's in the world's 500 largest Companies. This is exciting progress but needs to be sustained via strategic, consistent investment in women in leadership."

Commented Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo Plc, "The future is female. Research is indicating that women drive 70-80% of all consumer purchasing, through a combination of their buying power and influence. Given this reality, it is imperative we have more gender balanced leadership at the very top of organizations. At Diageo we believe that the fastest way to greater diversity at the top is to actively support greater opportunity for women to learn, grow and lead."

Rama Sridhar, Executive Vice President, Digital & Emerging Partnerships and New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific at Mastercard said, "As the pandemic impacted lives and livelihoods, and deepened inequalities, it has also strengthened our resolve to continue shaping a better world that offers priceless possibilities for all. Mastercard is more focused than ever on multiple fronts: advancing financial inclusion, with a focus on women who form the majority of Asia's unbanked and underbanked; levelling the playing field for workplace progression; and forging ambitious partnerships in support of programs like Break the ceiling touch the sky® to champion the diversity and inclusion agenda."

Added Susanne Arfelt Rajamand, Managing Director at Fonterra South East Asia, "As a Co-operative, inclusion is foundational to Fonterra. It starts with a shared mindset that's right on point with today's collaborative economy. Equal opportunities for all. This is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a sustainable world. Glass ceilings can be dismantled, and barred doors can be unlocked, as long as someone in power is willing to turn the key. Achieving gender equality in the workplace requires significant male engagement in the effort. Women and men can give 100% at the workplace if their partners can give their 50% at home."

Claudia Lorenzo, ASEAN & South Pacific Operating Unit President, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity, equity and inclusion are the heart of our company purpose, values and growth strategy. We're working to foster an inclusive culture and make Coca-Cola a great place to work, where people can belong, grow and thrive. We're pleased to be a sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky ®, an event which gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, and chart their own individual courses for success."

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled over 25000 women leaders (and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) to greater success via its Break the ceiling touch the sky® brand and its proprietary leadership solutions.

The 2021 Better World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is supported by a host of Industry Partners including the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), Singapore Council of Women's Organizations (SCWO), BRITCHAM, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi, AMCHAM Dubai, AUSTCHAM, FRENCHCHAM, Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, Canadian Chamber of Commerce, GS1 Singapore, etc.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. offers services that enable organizations across the world to accelerate gender equality across their organizations and deliver positive impact on their business. HORP specializes in Talent (Dream Job International®), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®) services.

Companies that wish to sponsor/ register their teams for the 2021 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® can register at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

