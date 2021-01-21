Housing.com partners with MoEngage to boost platform enquiries by 15%

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing.com, India's leading real estate portal, has signed MoEngage to help increase its push delivery rates and drive better stickiness with hyper-personalized engagement. The decision comes on the back of a three month long POC that clearly established the uplift in deliverability and conversions brought about by MoEngage's insights led engagement platform.

Housing's marketing team was utilizing an internal tool to carry out their engagement strategy. However, for every campaign, the team had to depend on their internal tech team to segment users, trigger the campaign at a particular time, and revise content manually if needed. This was becoming a cumbersome task for the team. Furthermore, the delivery rate that the Housing team was able to achieve through the internal tool was improvable.

In an Asian market dominated by Chinese smartphones, the difficulties faced by Housing.com in reaching its users were not new. Multiple optimizations on devices from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, etc., limited the deliverability of Housing.com's push messages. The fact that these brands make for more than 50% of the smartphone market share made it all the more critical.

Housing.com and MoEngage, therefore, embarked on a POC journey in early 2020, with well-defined goals around MoEngage's Push Amplification Plus module to drive a significant uplift in the push delivery rates, personalization at scale, and subsequently, better conversions.

"We were initially slightly unsure whether to integrate with a 3rd party vendor or not for all the Push Notifications sent to our App audience as we already had an 'in-house solution' for the same. But when we saw some great & valuable features that MoEngage offers and the ease with which we could use them, we were confident that it would be worth trying. We then did a POC which turned out to be successful, and now we are using it to re-engage not only our App users but also our Web users." - Gaurav Jain, Lead Product Manager, Housing.com.

"MoEngage's three-tier push deliverability optimizations along with OEM partnerships enabled us to achieve a whopping 40% uplift in Push Delivery Rates compared to the internal tool. Using MoEngage's proprietary Push Amplification Plus, we were able to reach 95% of our users," added Gaurav.

Once the delivery was sorted, Housing.com decided to focus on a personalized user experience to enhance engagement and eventually improve conversions. Gaurav said, "An AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement platform, MoEngage enabled us to gain rich intelligence into our customers' preferences, behaviors, and journeys; this allowed us to segment users based on attributes and behaviors. Basis this segment, we ran multichannel user engagement campaigns with relevant property suggestions and recommendations across channels like push and web push notifications. We leveraged MoEngage's Dynamic Product Messaging (DPM) to scale personalization and ensure that messaging was automatically customized and sent with multiple property suggestions in one push notification."

The Housing team also leveraged capabilities like content optimization through SHERPA, MoEngage's proprietary AI engine, which automatically figured out the right message variant and the right time to send messages to every user - in real-time. This helped achieve higher conversions in terms of sessions and leads on the Housing platform.

The results were impressive, says Gaurav, "we saw a 2X increase in CTRs (Click through Rates), 15% increase in the overall app sessions, resulting in 15% more platform enquiries. MoEngage helped us transform our customer engagement strategy by stitching together all channels seamlessly and complementing them with features like DPM, advanced analytics, smart-trigger campaigns, and push amplification. "

Sangeet Aggarwal, Head of Product, Housing.com adds, "Finding your dream home is a long journey, and hence user re-engagement becomes key for us. It is not just about when to reach out, but the right messaging and personalization is very important. MoEngage has helped us realize this potential, and our discussion-to-execution-to-learning cycle has improved significantly."

About MoEngage:

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. MoEngage is recognized as a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report and G2 2020 Summer and Fall report and is a "Strong Performer" in the Forrester Wave for Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com .

About Housing.com

Housing.com is the fastest-growing company in the online real estate space. Born out of the need to simplify the search for a home, free of fake listings and endless site visits, they have created a unique property search platform that filled the gaps left by others in the market. Housing.com is an innovative real estate classifieds platform where their consumers and partners can 'discover', 'rent', 'buy', 'sell', and 'finance' their dream homes. Not only that, you can now pay your rents online using credit cards, generate rent agreements without stepping out and book many other home-related services, which not only makes your lives easy but also rewards you at every step.

