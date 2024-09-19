Houston Dentists & Doctors Gain New Patients Through Targeted Content Campaigns

Houston-based The Alain Diza Agency announces the expansion of its digital marketing services to now include broader medical services sectors (Physiotherapists, Osteopaths, Chiropractors, Holistic & Alternative Medical Practitioners) in addition to its dental and orthodontic client sectors.

Houston-based digital marketing agency, The Alain Diza, announces its New content development and distribution services expansion, formerly specializing in companies working strictly in the dental sector (Dentists and Orthodontists), now expanded into the broader medical services (Physiotherapists, Osteopaths, Chiropractors, Holistic & Alternative Medical Practitioners) sectors.

The reason for the New service sector expansion is two-fold. Firstly the agency is experiencing double-digit client growth over the past 10-12 months alone due to natural word-of-mouth referrals, and secondly the integration of a new optimized hybrid (AI + Human oversight) media distribution model has allowed for increased operating efficiency and upleveled client experiences and results.

The Alain Diza agency offers high-quality customized marketing content in six primary media formats including articles, slideshows, videos, blog posts, infographics, and podcasts. The firm combines a team of professional writers with cutting-edge AI technology, allowing for the creation of unique seo-optimized materials that are also highly targeted bespoke to each client.

More details can be found at https://alain-diza.clientcabin.com and https://alaindiza.umbrella-sites.com

Alain Diza explains that a key feature of the new expanded service is the ability to reach a large and diverse audience through a distribution network of 400+ well-known, well-established authoritative websites. The combination of professionally developed content and high-authoritative publishing is designed to significantly increase the online visibility and reputation of US-based dental and medical services providers.

“To gain attention and trust in the competitive dental and medical services sectors, it’s now essential to regularly publish content on trusted, authoritative websites,” a company representative explained. “This is our area of expertise. We develop highly targeted original content and distribute on some of the most well-known platforms in the world.”

Recent reporting from the CMS.gov Data & Research Agency and Peterson-KFF HealthSystemTracker.gov highlights the central role that the medical services sector plays in the US economy, providing approximately 14.9 million jobs and accounting for 17.3% of GDP. The emergence of EHRs (electronic health records), AI, and 3D printing technologies has led to a new sustaining surge of patient satisfaction growth in the dental and medical services industry.

The Alain Diza agency states that its new content campaigns are in complete alignment with these latest trends. Each release is customized in line with the locations and/or services that a client wants to target, and rolling campaigns can be used to focus on different areas.

About The Alain Diza Agency

Company founder Alain Diza sought to develop a cost-effective digital marketing strategy that leveraged the power of high-authority content, while also eliminating the need for marketing or content writing knowledge. The result is the new expanded ‘done-for-you’ service, with additional distribution capabilities being added regularly.

“Thanks to these content campaigns, our business is flourishing in multiple locations,” one client recently stated. “The increased Google visibility has driven an influx of new leads, and I now have a lot more time to focus on being CEO, instead of worrying about digital marketing.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://alain-diza.clientcabin.com and https://alaindiza.umbrella-sites.com

Contact Info:

Name: Alain Diza

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Alain Diza

Address: 5718 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77057, United States

Phone: +1-346-932-2229

Website: https://alain-diza.clientcabin.com



