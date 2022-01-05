Houston HVAC Company Brings Affordable Heating & AC Services To Local Churches

Best Houston Heating and Air Conditioning Company: Texas Strong Mechanical helps its fellow Houstonians with their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning needs by providing expertly installed, maintained, and repaired HVAC systems at affordable prices.

HOUSTON, TX: Texas Strong Mechanical has been serving the air conditioning and heating needs of the greater Houston area for decades with a unique blend of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) expertise and an extraordinary commitment to giving back to their community.

This commitment to their fellow Houstonians was recently manifested when Dominion Church International reached out to their community for assistance with a substantial remodeling project for their auditorium. The proposed project came with a growing list of challenges as the small congregation’s HVAC needs became more desperate as the remodeling progressed. An entirely new commercial-grade air conditioning and air conditioning system was needed.

As most attendees of small church congregations can testify, the cost of upgrading an HVAC system for a church auditorium can quickly reach financially debilitating levels. These challenges can easily make it difficult, if not impossible, to meet EPA mandated air conditioning refrigerant regulations and standards. When the church’s pastor reached out for assistance, Texas Strong Mechanical answered with an affordable, full installation of a new HVAC system.

The additional challenge of a short deadline for the installation was met by Texas Strong Mechanical’s owner, Reynaldo Rios, and his team of HVAC technicians who expertly installed a 19-ton HVAC system in record-setting time. Dominion Church International’s pastor, Paul Hardin, expressed his gratitude to Texas Strong Mechanical on his church’s Facebook page by stating, “19 tons of brand-new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installed by Reynaldo Rios of Texas Strong Mechanical Air Conditioning & Heating. (Call him for all your HVAC needs).”

As the owner of Texas Strong Mechanical, Reynaldo is dedicated to helping his fellow Houstonians with their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning needs by providing expertly installed, maintained, and repaired HVAC systems at affordable prices. Combined with his commitment to customer satisfaction, it is no wonder why Texas Strong Mechanical is one of the fastest-growing HVAC service providers in the greater Houston area.

Texas Strong Mechanical’s goal to provide Houstonians with the highest standard of customer service and technical excellence is at the forefront of their growing success. For anyone in search of air conditioning or heating installation, service, or repair that is as dedicated to customer satisfaction as they are to their HVAC technical expertise, Texas Strong Mechanical needs to be on the shortlist of Houston’s go-to air conditioning service providers. For more information or to schedule an A/C unit inspection, visit their website or visit them on Facebook, or contact them at 832-419-4488.

