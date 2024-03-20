Houston Inspire Implants For Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Announced

Texas Sinus and Snoring (346-413-9313) has announced Inspire implants as a CPAP alternative treatment option for patients who suffer from sleep apnea.

In light of recent research that has shown that Inspire implants are an effective alternative to CPAP therapy, the clinic is offering this option to eligible patients who suffer from moderate to severe sleep apnea.

According to Texas Sinus and Snoring, it is estimated that 22 million Americans suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, but many cases go undiagnosed. The disorder is characterized by excessive snoring and interrupted breathing during sleep, and it has been associated with poor sleep quality and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic health conditions.

While Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy is typically used to treat sleep apnea, Texas Sinus and Snoring says that it has a high rate of failure. Studies have shown that as many as 80% of patients discontinue CPAP therapy within their first year due to discomfort, inconvenience, and noise caused by the required equipment. It’s for this reason that board-certified otolaryngologist and lead physician Dr. Ben Cilento is offering Inspire implants to patients who are unable to tolerate conventional methods.

“I have sleep apnea, and I've been wearing a CPAP since 2017,” says Dr. Cilento. “CPAP works well, and I can't sleep without it, but I want to leave it behind and get the Inspire implant.”

Unlike CPAP therapy, which treats sleep apnea by delivering pressurized air through the respiratory tract via masks and tubing, Inspire implants stimulate the hypoglossal nerve to control the movements of the tongue and upper airway, keeping the respiratory tract open and reducing the occurrence of obstructions. Patients are eligible for the procedure if they have a BMI below 40, have participated in a diagnostic sleep study within the past two years, and have undergone a drug-induced sleep endoscopy (DISE). If they meet the criteria, they can book an appointment with Texas Sinus and Snoring to discuss their options.

Texas Sinus and Snoring is accredited by the AAAASF, reflecting their commitment to providing patients with the highest standards of care. Additionally, Dr. Cilento is the first doctor in the state to successfully implant a patient with the Inspire implant and has now provided this treatment option as a solution to almost 300 cases of obstructive sleep apnea.

