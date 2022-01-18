Houston TX Car Repair Quote Comparison – Mechanic/Garage Search Platform Updated

Auto Fix Buddy, a price comparison website for automotive repairs, has announced its expansion in Houston, Texas, and the surrounding regions.

The latest announcement comes in response to the rapid uptake of the service in more than 12,000 garages in the US and Canada. The platform allows users to search for and compare vehicle repair quotes in nearby areas, including those from the engine, electrical, and suspension specialists.

The updated service was created with two primary objectives in mind. In the first instance, it provides Houston motorists with a simplified way of finding an appropriate repair center. While for garages, it also offers an online advertising solution with immediate access to potential clients.

Price comparison websites have been popular in a number of industries, such as tourism, for decades. Given their popularity in those sectors, it is surprising that the concept has not been more widely adopted.

The creators of Auto Fix Buddy took the proven idea and further developed it for use in the automotive repairs industry. The addition of reviews, booking functions, and specializations now allows Houston residents to compare the rates and facilities of local mechanics.

The system applies localization technology to assist with searches. As an example, a user requiring repairs for a BMW in a suburb of Houston can enter the make and model of their vehicle, and the platform will detect the area and provide results for the nearest garages.

Garages, mobile mechanics, and dealerships are also provided with a more convenient way to promote their business. The company can assist with setting up a new profile, which can cover areas of expertise, daily or hourly rates, amenities, and special offers.

About Auto Fix Buddy

Founded in 2020, Auto Fix Buddy is a convenient solution for car owners and vehicle repair centers alike. The ongoing growth of the platform is a testament to the demand for such a service, and the developers expect to continue providing updates as new technologies become available.

A company representative stated: “We believe that owning a car or a machine shop should be hassle-free. We have created this unique platform for drivers and mechanics to easily and quickly interact to find affordable solutions for car maintenance. Drivers will be able to compare trusted garages near them.”

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://autofixbuddy.com

