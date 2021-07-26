Houston TX Photojournalistic Wedding/Engagement Photographers Packages Updated

Houston, Texas-based Serendipity Photography (281)738-2011 have launched updates to their photojournalistic-style wedding photo services for clients in Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Pearland, Galveston, River Oaks, Uptown, West University as well as other areas of greater Houston.

Serendipity Photography have announced an update of their wedding services for couples in Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Pearland, Galveston, River Oaks, Uptown, West University and other areas of greater Houston. The launch offers unique, expertly rendered, documentary-style images that help capture the true essence and atmosphere of a wedding celebration.

The newly updated services are the work of a husband and wife team Eric and Alice who have been shooting weddings and special celebrations since they founded the company in 2007, just a year after they were married themselves.

According to The Wedding Report, there were a total of 107,508 weddings in the state of Texas in 2020. While global events have placed unwelcome limits on gatherings, more and more couples are now tying the knot as restrictions lift.

New clients can browse the comprehensive portfolio on the Serendipity Photography website to see the company’s beautifully curated wedding collections. Eric and Alice specialize in capturing the subtleties and little moments that define the most special of days.

They bring years of experience and have photographed over 350 weddings. Clients can be assured of their sensitivity to the occasion and the photographers are experts in maintaining a low profile while ensuring no moment passes without being captured in their unique photojournalistic style.

In addition to wedding photography services, Serendipity Photography can also provide keepsake images to mark other special occasions such as engagements, birthdays and family gatherings. They also offer stylish portrait services suitable for young children and families. Learn more here Sugar Land Family and Kids Photographers.

Clients also benefit from a full session of more formal wedding shots on their big day, including traditional bride and groom photographs, family ensemble images and shots of the wedding party.

While a wedding is undoubtedly the most special day of a couple’s life, it is also the busiest. Serendipity Photography make sure they are there to document all of the quiet, intimate moments that make the day unique, ensuring that the happy couple get to enjoy beautiful images and aspects of the celebration that they may have missed.

Having artful photography from Serendipity ensures that the day can be relived for years to come and provides a special souvenir for family and friends who may have been unable to attend.

The team documents the entire day, from the earliest signs of life at the wedding venue or hotel, the bride and groom getting ready, to the bridesmaids, flower girls and extended family as they prepare for the ceremony. Other moments such as speeches, the first dance and cutting of the cake are also artfully documented.

Serendipity Photography are based in Houston, TX and provide bespoke wedding services for clients throughout the area, from small, informal city-based events to lavish country locations.

According to one happy couple, “The pictures they took for our engagement and reception are really expressive and have that perfect modern, yet somehow still timeless, style. They were brimming with ideas, always sharp, accommodating and cool.”

With the update of their wedding services for clients in the Houston, TX area, Serendipity Photography continue to help happy couples make their special day even more memorable.

