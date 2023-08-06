Houston's The Bell Tower On 34th Opens Grand Ballroom For Corporate Events

The Bell Tower on 34th, an events venue in Houston, has announced the opening of its Carillon Ballroom for corporate functions.

The events management team at The Bell Tower on 34th has long considered The Carillon Ballroom the crown of the venue, which is why it has previously been reserved exclusively for weddings and upscale private events. Now, it is making the space available to corporate clients who are looking to hold a corporate gala, mixer, fundraiser, conference, networking event, or other event in the space.

The Carillon Ballroom boasts a large statement marble staircase, Italian marble floors, bold antique chandeliers, high ceilings, and elegant appointments, making it a popular choice among brides and grooms who aim to provide their guests with a luxurious experience. In recent years, the events team at The Bell Tower on 34th has noticed that corporate clients increasingly prioritize atmosphere cultivation and guest experiences, leading to the decision to open up the space for businesses.

Corporate clients who book The Carillon Ballroom for their events will have the opportunity to create their own design concept, which the staff at The Bell Tower on 34th can then bring to life. Leveraging their expertise in hosting weddings and corporate events, the venue’s events team believes they can assist corporate clients in maximizing the elegance and grandeur of The Carillon Ballroom, ensuring their event aligns perfectly with their corporate image.

In addition to making the space available to corporate clients, The Bell Tower on 34th has introduced new customizable corporate packages. Organizations interested in hosting an event can now choose between hourly rentals or block rentals and can select from various inclusions, such as AV equipment, décor, and catering. Furthermore, all events hosted in The Carillon Ballroom include on-site security and valet parking for guests.

Damaris de Leon, one of the venue’s event producers, said, “Whether it’s an international conference, a lavish mixer, or an exclusive gala, The Carillon Ballroom’s marble staircase will make your guests feel like royalty from the moment they step into the ballroom. Its sheer beauty is enough to take any guest’s breath away. The splendor and magnificence of The Carillon Ballroom cannot be overstated.”

