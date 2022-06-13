Houze, a Vietnamese Proptech Startup Raises Another $2 Million for Rapid Growth and Expansion

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houze, a proptech startup based in Vietnam that offers a fully integrated real estate ecosystem for agents and customers through its offline-to-online platform, has raised a $2 million of funding led by DKRA Group, giving the company resources to continue expanding its services and growing its team to meet the demand in Vietnam and beyond.

Revolutionary platform

With the original vision, Houze has created multi-platform for both real-estate agents and home-buyers, offering integrated services from transaction, management, investment, and financing options.

Houze features services such as Houze Agent (digital brokerage), Houze Commerce (property management platform under SaaS), Houze Invest (Fintech resulted from real estate) among others. All these services are integrated and linked in Houze, providing a seamless experience for its users, managing to combine the elements into one unique platform.

Vietnam has emerged as a thriving real estate market in Southeast Asia. Despite the global crisis, Vietnam has reached its target of over 2.58% GDP growth in 2021. According to Vietnam National Real Estate Association, the scale of real estate market will reach $1.2 billion, accounting for 22% of the total assets of the economy by 2030.

Continuous growth and expansion

According to Houze, this fund will continue to complete leadership team as well as enhance core product. In addition, a strategic partnership with DKRA Group creates the advantage of exclusive inventories as well as enhances battlefield experience in the real estate industry in Vietnam.

DKRA Group is the leading real estate service brand in Vietnam with more than 10 years of operation and development, providing comprehensive solutions from market research, investment consulting, marketing and distribution, building management.

Houze also revealed that it is in the process of closing a additional fund with venture capital to launch new products such as Houze Portal, Houze Super App and Houze Finance.

"Technology will disrupt geographical limitations, human capital, close the gap between agents and home-buyers, professionalize the brokerage community." - said Founder of Houze, Pham Lam.



Pham Lam - Founder of Houze

About Houze