Hovid Berhad Partners with Esker to Automate its Accounts Payable Process

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that Hovid Berhad, a global pharmaceutical company, has chosen Esker to automate its accounts payable (AP) process. The move to implement an automated AP solution supports Hovid's overall global digitalization strategy as part of its journey towards embracing the Industry 4.0 revolution.

Operating in a very price-competitive market, Hovid understands that to increase its competitive advantage, it must continue to progress and innovate, particularly in the field of information exchange with leading-edge technologies like intelligent data capture, AI and machine learning.

Hovid sought an automation solution that would eliminate manual, administrative tasks related to AP, and provide higher levels of visibility and accessibility. The company turned to Esker for a solution that would streamline AP processes, eliminate the use of paper, and prepare the company for future growth. Esker's AI-driven Accounts Payable solution takes much of the manual work out of the process and allows users to easily access information and collaborate. Additionally, with increased product demand, Hovid required a highly scalable solution to help the company's AP department scale to match the growth it has experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our collaboration with Esker is part of a broader initiative to optimise and support our operational processes to better serve our customers," said Michelle Ho, Chief Financial Officer at Hovid Berhad. "We are always interested in potential partners to upgrade our IT landscape. We believe Esker will help us reduce our legacy systems and improve cycle times, and as a result, increase our productivity and efficiency."

Full PR article here: https://www.esker.com.sg/company/press-releases/hovid-berhad-partners-esker-automate-its-accounts-payable-process/

About Hovid Berhad

Hovid Berhad started with humble beginnings back in 1941, when founder Dr Ho Kai Cheong established his herbal tea business under the brand Ho Yan Hor. From a small herbal tea stall, Hovid has since grown to become a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer producing more than 400 products in generic drugs, dietary supplements and consumer products. Hovid prides itself today on its large international and local network of over 50 countries which brings to patients innovative, quality and affordable healthcare solutions.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com.sg. Follow Esker on LinkedIn @EskerAsia and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.sg

Related Links :

http://www.esker.com.sg