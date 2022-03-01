How Does Chery's N95-class Air-conditioning Filter Provide Protection in Vietnam under the COVID-19 Pandemic?

HANOI, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuous spread of coronavirus and the discovery of the Omicron variant has led to a growing concern on respiratory health. In Vietnam, the interest in air quality is no longer limited to outdoors. With cars becoming the main mode of transportation for commuting, the Vietnamese are now paying more attention to the impact of a vehicle's air quality to their health.

When a vehicle is in external circulation mode, the outside air will inevitably enter the car. However, the air may contain some harmful substances like dust, pollen, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide. The long-term intake these pollutants will cause irreversible damage to the human body. The presence of an air-conditioning filter removes the damaging particles as it circulates the air , reducing the risks posed to the respiratory system.

As a leading global automotive brand, Chery attaches great importance to air quality in cars. The latest models are all equipped with several class-leading air purifying technologies as standard features. The N95-class car air conditioning purifier can filter over 95% particles and microbes of more than 0.3μm to achieve the effect of a N95 mask; the air ionizer can produce active oxygen, which improves our cardiorespiratory function and immunity; and Air Quality System (AQS) and PM2.5 air quality control system can accurately detect irritating gases with high precision, dynamically monitor PM2.5 conditions inside and outside the car, automatically switch between the internal and external circulation, and block harmful bacteria in time. In addition, the Remote Active Cabin Self-Cleaning System (RICSCS) enables the vehicle to automatically activate the intelligent cabin self-cleaning function before boarding and after locking the car, which then sterilizes, dust and deodorizes the cabin, creating excellent air quality.

Chery's class-leading air purifying technologies create a healthy air environment in the car. For customers who care about the respiratory health of their family, Chery's latest models are definitely an ideal choice.

For more information, please contact

Chery Vietnam's official social media account:

Facebook: Chery Vietnam