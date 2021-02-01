BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era.

How does China conduct international development cooperation?Here comes the most authoritative interpretation.

https://youtu.be/HdSodkittBA

As a developing country, why does China attach so much importance to development cooperation between countries?What role will China play in a world undergoing profound changes unseen in a century?In this program, we are honored to have Mr. Tian Lin, the spokes person of China International Development Cooperation Agency and Director-General of the agency's Department of International Cooperation to share with us his views and insights.

CHINA.COM.CN: We know that certain countries are questioning China's international development cooperation, saying that a stronger China is using international development cooperation as a tool to enhance its influence and promote neo-colonialism in Africa. How do you respond to this?

Tian Lin: The absurd claim that China is using international development cooperation to engage in so-called neo-colonialism doesn't hold water. China has nothing to do with this.

China itself was a victim of colonialism in the past. Having experienced colonial rule and aggression for more than 100 years, we are keenly aware of the immense suffering inflicted on a country and its people by colonialism. We share the same hatred for colonialism with African people, who also suffered from 500 years of colonial rule. Our two peoples know colonialism all too well.

China has always been clean and candid about its international development cooperation.We have made it clear that we never impose any political conditions, nor will we interfere in the internal affairs of recipient countries. We have upheld mutual respect, equality, good faith and mutual benefits for win-win cooperation. What we do is to help other developing countries improve their capability for self-generated development and cope with humanitarian emergencies. Our assistance mainly focuses on areas concerning people's livelihood, such as schools and hospitals, as well as agriculture. As to how the assistance is provided, we fully respect the will and needs of the recipient countries. All the aid projects we have implemented are proposed by the recipient countries themselves.

The implementation process is characterized by joint consultation and contribution. It is the people of the recipient countries that benefit from the projects. What we do has nothing to do with colonialism nor will we ever seek colonialism in our international development cooperation.

The so-called neo-colonialism is hyped up by the West. African countries have never said that. We hope that relevant parties can focus on how to help African countries get rid of poverty and achieve development, instead of clinging to their obsolete mindset, seeing African countries as their own sphere of influence and resorting to every conceivable means to undermine the friendship and cooperation between China and Africa.

http://fangtan.china.com.cn/2021-01/29/content_77169316.htm