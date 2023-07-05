How “GRC Software That’s Smart, Not Complicated” Inspired the 6clicks Rebrand

This brand is the next step in the 6clicks evolution. We have always sought to challenge the norms of an industry that has traditionally been slow to change and hesitant to innovate. We founded this company to empower organizations– and their thousands of users worldwide.

As you may have noticed, we’ve got a bit of a new look going here at 6clicks. This week, we launched our new brand identity, centered on our key messaging and, more importantly, our promises to you as our readers and customers. The new brand identity you see today is a testament to how far we’ve come, and the sleek and smart design (if we do say so ourselves) is a declaration of intent for our 6clicks vision.

We thought we’d share a behind-the-scenes look at what went into our design considerations, as well as a bit of insight into how the new brand reflects the achievements, goals, and innovation that have helped drive the 200% growth we’ve seen in the past year here at 6clicks. Branding is often portrayed as a marketing concern, but as any expert will tell you, the brand sets the tone not just for sales and customer acquisition, but for the very way a company thinks and communicates.

So first things first, we’d like to thank Thinkerbell, the creative agency that helped us realize our new brand, for distilling our message into the striking visual identity you see on this site. The crisp, captivating branding helps us stand out, and it captures the 6clicks story.

The boldness of the visuals speaks to our dedication to innovation and to the fact that we are charting a course unique within the GRC industry. In fact, our unusual approach has helped us attract over 1000 customers, and our GRC software platform has enabled them to save countless hours – all while more effectively ensuring compliance, mitigating risks, shoring up cybersecurity, and identifying regulatory requirements.

But how did this all begin? Why did we take the time and resources to rebrand in the midst of record growth and customer acquisition? Those are very good questions, and the answers start with the broad strokes of our previous brand identity, which got us launched and took us through our early years, but couldn’t fully communicate the nature of our mission.

While our initial brand was essentially a logo and a color palette, we had already started laying the groundwork for some of the brand values you see reflected in today’s 6clicks brand. Our focus on the user experience was part of how we arrived at the name of the company, 6clicks. (If you haven’t read the full story around the name, we encourage you to take a quick look here.)

From the very beginning, we knew that we wanted to empower GRC professionals to do their jobs better and faster, even as the ever-evolving web of regulatory requirements kept everyone on uncertain footing. With that in mind, we positioned our name to reflect the ease of our solutions. In the years between our initial launch and today’s rebrand, however, we struggled to maintain a cohesive identity, and we eventually figured out why.

As anyone who has looked at their old photo albums can attest, when you go through rapid changes, sometimes you outgrow your previous style, or in our case, brand. When that happens, you can try to update your wardrobe (or brand) here and there, but eventually, you may look at the outfits that you wore with confidence in your youth and decide to scrap it all in favor of something that better reflects your personality.

Similarly, you can update your brand piecemeal, but eventually, when you grow enough, it’s time to embrace change, even if it means going in an entirely different direction.

Our brand was maturing. We discovered this, perhaps not coincidentally, at the beginning of 2023, when our leadership team met in person after years of being remote as a result of COVID. During this meeting, as we focused on our mission, go-to-market strategy and plans for the coming year, we identified our core offering: "GRC software that's smart. Not complicated." This, we realized, is the essence of our brand. It represents innovation, clarity, and ease of use. It also speaks to our goal of empowering GRC professionals to synthesize complex regulatory frameworks with the help of our AI-powered, smart GRC software.

From there, from that core realization, everything began to fall into place.

When we met with the team at Thinkerbell, we explored all the possibilities, searching for a brand identity that would convey those facets of the 6clicks story. Equally important, we sought an identity that our community could connect with beyond our product and its features.

After four months of developing and refining our brand identity and core concepts (thank you again, Thinkerbell), we arrived at what you see here. The geometric nature of the logo and icons blends sharp and curved angles, balancing the friendly, human side of our company with the innovative technology helping us revolutionize GRC around the globe. The bright, distinctive color palette accompanying the angular and fluid imagery helps tell our dynamic story in hues nearly as striking as 6clicks’s unique approach to GRC software.

This brand is the next step in the 6clicks evolution. We have always sought to challenge the norms of an industry that has traditionally been slow to change and hesitant to innovate. We founded this company to empower organizations – and their thousands of users – worldwide. Our customers can augment their work (and they have) with our software and our AI program, using Ask Hailey to supercharge their compliance and risk management posture. While the platform's generative AI functionality is a key feature, 6clicks draws its strength from the humans building and using it. After all, where would GRC be without people? The brand, from values to images, is an acknowledgment of this humanity.

Ultimately, the brand is about more than just technology. It’s about enabling you and our other readers to build comprehensive and effective risk and compliance programs without hours of exhaustion and frustration. It’s about keeping companies and their customers safe through robust cybersecurity GRC implementations. Most of all, it’s about embracing the next phase of innovation to improve the lives of our clients and, in turn, the customers of our clients, because being at the forefront of technology is only as good as what you do with it. And here at 6clicks, we’re just getting started.

Cheers to the new brand – we hope you love it as much as we do.



About Us: Recognizing the immense challenges facing risk and compliance teams, 6clicks was founded to apply the power of AI within a productive management framework to exponentially advance teams. Aside from being fast to implement and easy to use, 6clicks is making waves in the market through: Hub & Spoke architecture – designed from the ground up to support multi-tenanted distributed deployment - perfect for large enterprises, advisors and MSPs. Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine that does in seconds what would take weeks, including compliance mapping and policy gap analysis, and now control set and control description automation – a boon for compliance professionals. Fully integrated content – no 'uploads', external data feeds or a lack of traceability – all you need is baked into the platform. As the name suggests (read: "The founder's story: How 6clicks was born and what’s behind the name”), 6clicks makes it easy to manage risk and compliance—faster and with greater accuracy, consistency and scalability. Designed for advisors and businesses and powered by AI and integrated content, 6clicks is taking on giants like ServiceNow, Diligent, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize by reinventing how automated GRC operates.

