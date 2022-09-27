How Healthcare Organizations Can Enhance a Holistic Patient and Member View by Improving Insights from Data

A future-proof enterprise content management and enterprise imaging strategy across healthcare organizations enables individualized experiences, cost-saving efficiencies, and productivity gains

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The current dynamic transformation that healthcare organizations are going through demands structuring and aligning IT with current and future needs. As healthcare providers become more data driven, organizational leaders need to take an enterprise view, with a focus on enabling increasing levels of data integration, analytics, and insights. IT requirements have also been altered by the need to reduce costs and leverage data to drive optimization of clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. In a world of increasing data volume and formats, and a surge in provider consolidation, developing a future-proof content strategy has become more challenging than ever.

Frost & Sullivan, in partnership with Hyland, invites you to join an on-demand Webinar Series, "Setting a Content Strategy to Enable a Holistic Patient and Member View," in which experts examine the IT infrastructure approaches organizations can take to enable the use of unstructured data to develop insights. The industry leaders will also review the critical capabilities needed to drive this process forward and share some of the challenges that need to be addressed.

To access Frost & Sullivan's on-demand Webinar Series, Setting a Content Strategy to Enable a Holistic Patient and Member View, please click here.

"With more than 75% of patient data unstructured and growing by more than 50% annually, healthcare organizations need better ways to unlock that value and maximize its potential", observed Greg Caressi, Sr. Vice President, Global Client Lead at Frost & Sullivan. "Cloud-based imaging and enterprise content management solutions are growing by over 20% annually,"

Unstructured data provides a wealth of informational power to healthcare organizations. The challenge for them is designing a strategy for sourcing the right solution to unlock stakeholder access. The best approach should concentrate on better data integration and interoperability, system usability, and a rise in virtual/remote work. As a result, organizations should:

Implement a holistic information management system that uses content metadata to provide contextual intelligence and highly targeted information discovery to provide a unified view of all relevant information based on the user's defined role.

that uses content metadata to provide contextual intelligence and highly targeted information discovery to provide a unified view of all relevant information based on the user's defined role. Move from conventional enterprise content management to a next-generation approach , supporting a range of clinical and non-clinical needs and embracing innovations such as artificial intelligence, mobile, vendor-neutral archives (VNAs), point-of-care image capture, and the cloud.

, supporting a range of clinical and non-clinical needs and embracing innovations such as artificial intelligence, mobile, vendor-neutral archives (VNAs), point-of-care image capture, and the cloud. Integrate clinical content and medical imaging as a platform for a holistic (complete 360-degree) patient view. The healthcare enterprise content management (ECM) platform improves information flow, data governance, and operational efficiency.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: celeste.bailo@frost.com

https://www.frost.com/