How Katie Hansen-Novasio is Changing the World Through Empowering Women

Recently Katie Hansen-Novasio, a leading women’s empowerment figure focused on helping women escape domestic abuse, has made a significant impact across the United States and beyond now surpassing more than 200 stories of success. Many men and women have reached out to her about how she helped give them strength to make radical changes to remove themselves from a circle of abuse.

Mrs. Hansen-Novasio escaped her past life of domestic abuse including constant threats on her life (including her daughters) and has transformed into a lioness who helps women that have gone through many of the trials she faced and has overcome (including domestic verbal and physical abuse, mental trauma, changing mindset and body positivity).

Katie is a successful model, inspirational motivator and podcaster who has helped thousands of women (both personally and through her podcasts and public outreach). She has achieved a 5-star rating on Apple podcasts and is a frequently interviewed or a guest on well-known podcasts. She resides in the Salt Lake City area with her husband and children.

What drives Katie Hansen-Novasio is a much larger mission. She describes it as, “I want to be able to help women who don’t have a voice or can no longer share their voice, but not just for domestic violence. I want to be able to give people hope and be able to help people understand they’re not stuck.” It’s easy to see why she inspires many around her.

As her podcast reached more and more women involved in an abusive relationship, Katie began receiving messages from domestic abuse survivors (both men and women) who contacted her to tell of the impact she made in their lives. Everet Kertulla had this to say about Katie Hansen, “You are such an inspiration. I look forward to listening to what you say on every podcast. As a sexual assault victim advocate for the military you help me to inspire others who are survivors of abuse.”

While Mrs. Hansen has already achieved a significant impact, this is only the beginning. She’s clearly highly driven and motivated and wants to make significant change in the world. It will be exciting to see her next steps as she expands her reach and impacts more lives.

To learn more about Katie Hansen go to her website at www.katiescrazycorner.com or follow her on social media by going to @redhead_forreelz. You can listen to her podcast by going to Apple podcasts or any major podcast networks.

