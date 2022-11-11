How Laser Therapy Device can Provide Lasting Joint Pain Relief

MOVE+ is a safe, non-invasive, enhanced light therapy device specially engineered to relieve joint pain and support the recovery process.

—

Kineon Lab's Move+ (formerly known as Reviiv Light's Knee +) was launched on Indiegogo and received 100% funding in just 24 hours. The Move+ is a next generation light therapy device that uses both LED lights and medical-grade laser technology (photobiomodulation) to optimise recovery.

There are a lot of red light therapy devices on the market today, from full panel devices to those that focus in the specific area. Red light therapy provides pain relief by speeding up the body’s natural healing processes at the cellular level. The soothing light helps to reduce swelling and inflammation, while also increasing blood circulation and providing pain relief directly to the area being stimulated.

Panel Don’t Work For Internal Tissue

One of the main factors that differs Kineon from others is the optimal dosing provided with each use. The Move+ is the only home-use laser device for pain relief and healing on the market. Unlike panel lights the Move+ technology ensures that the device delivers the right dosage at the right time because it sits against the skin and has been designed based on a proprietary dosing model ensuring that patients are getting the best possible results from the treatments.

Tissue damage to your joints causes inflammation that damages microvasculature

The Move+ works by using LED and Low Level Laser Light (photobiomodulation) to increase blood flow around damaged joint tissue and muscle. The increased blood flow allows for more nutrients and oxygen to be delivered as well as white blood cells to repair the damaged areas. LED light helps restore the skin and the low-level laser therapy light penetrates deep into the centre of the joint for powerful, soothing relief from joint pain and inflammation.

This device is especially beneficial for people suffering from chronic pain such as osteoarthritis and/or cartilage degradation, as well as professional athletes, physical laborers and the military.

Currently the team of experts at Kineon is recommending 5 - 15 minutes per day for optimal results, depending on the issue being treated. Consistency is key, hence doing a short treatment every day will be more effective than doing longer sessions more sporadically.

Stop Taking Pain Killers Today AND Treat the Underlying Issue

In comparison to other treatments they've tried, the thousands of current Move+ users claim an 80% reduction in pain between one to four weeks of using the gadget. Along with the US Army, athletes from the NBA, UFC, NFL, and Olympics use it.

“I’ve seen tremendous results,” says Mario Butler, former NFL Cornerback and Move+ user. “I’m now back to 100%.”

The Move+ is supported by science, so it's not just customers who are singing praises. More than 6,000 clinical investigations conducted over the past few years have shown the beneficial effects of red light treatment, and the Kineon Move+ is the most effective device now available.

