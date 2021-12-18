How MIT45 has Achieved Miraculous Growth During the Pandemic Despite Most Others in the Industry Shrinking

The CEO of MIT45, Ryan Niddel, has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of the company and increasing profits during a period most others in the industry have shrunk or gone out of business.

—

The MIT45 Brand has achieved something few companies in the past decade have - developed staggering growth while bringing together profits, work culture and efficiency of production. Consequently, they have skyrocketed to the top of the industry and are currently the second largest in the space after being further back only a couple years ago.

MIT45 has grown into a well-known lifestyle brand, particularly over the last 2 years, and is now recognized as the "Gold Standard" in the industry. Recently they were recognized in LA Newswire for the excellent corporate culture developed over the previous couple of years, and for providing a work environment of inclusion and diversity that has improved performance of the staff.

Almost 2 years ago the management team brought in a new CEO, Ryan Niddel, who has a long track record of creating rapid growth and who has a reputation as Ohio’s top business growth specialist – particularly in manufacturing related companies. He quickly implemented numerous initiatives from improving output of the sales team, restructuring multiple departments, and changing the work culture.

As Ryan Niddel stated, “The founders did an amazing job of growing the company to an incredible level of revenue and maturity. After getting to know them both a bit better, they agreed they needed a little help taking the business to the next level due to the complexity required. Because of the great relationship we had, I was able to implement some improvements in a few different areas.

We created a sales environment that is customer centric while still honoring our hyper-growth initiatives and desire to rapidly acquire additional market share. This process required our sales team to dig deep into additional training and refine their skill set. Then we implemented an industry leading consultative sales process focused only on what is best for the client while sharing our entire catalog of products.

Moving to operations, we systematized our internal manufacturing process to the latest evolution of 6 Sigma and Lean Manufacturing processes available. This proved to be challenging with the physical footprint of our manufacturing floor particularly when considering the rapid growth and personnel constraints during the pandemic. We then moved manufacturing to our partner facility and further refined manufacturing ultimately achieving a staggering improvement in efficiency and profits.

During this time we decided to adopt the best practices of Fortune 500 companies in our accounting department. While the updated processes were certainly the best practices for our company to adhere to, the growth curve associated with the new processes was incredibly labor intensive. The learning curve brought us all together and created a more unified environment across the organization.

Since then, we’ve been able to consistently improve results and achieve profit goals that previously seemed unreachable. There’s still ample work to be done, but I’m glad I was able to come in and offer my expertise at a critical time in the growth of the organization.”

The ability to pull off the trifecta this team has done puts them in rarified air and is one of the reasons they have become the leader in the industry. As they have continued to tweak their business model and expand into new areas, it appears there are no limits on what this young company can achieve.

You can learn more about MIT45 by going to MIT45. To learn about MIT45 wholesale opportunities and why it is the fastest growing brand in convenience stores go to Mit45Merchants.com

