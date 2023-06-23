How Much Is Spent on Fireworks for the 4th of July: researched by 1F Cash Advance

Americans spend billions of dollars on fireworks for the 4th of July. According to research by 1F Cash Advance, fireworks prices have increased, with some costing up to $20,000 for town administrations. In 2021, the total fireworks consumption reached $2.2 billion.

Independence Day is one of the most important holidays in the United States when Americans spend a lot of financial resources on fireworks. 1F Cash Advance researched to show how much Americans spent on fireworks for the 4th of July in the past years. The survey contains information and figures not only about personal-use pyrotechnics but also about community events.

The Fireworks Prices Increased by 25%

Due to economic changes in 2020, the years 2021 and 2022 played a significant role in the price increase of fireworks. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, in 2021, Americans witnessed up to 25% higher prices, according to a Philadelphia ABC affiliate.

Premier Pyrotechnics, a Missouri-based fireworks company, confirms the prices of fireworks used by town administrations range between $800 and $2,000. The biggest ones that have many fireworks may reach $20,000.

The personal use backyard fireworks, which have six packs, cost $19.00 in 2023. They were cheaper in 2020, just $11.99. If you're planning a small firework show, it can cost you between $80 and $200. However, Americans who want an unforgettable experience may spend $629.99 on more giant fireworks of 200- and 500 grams.

The Amount of Money Spent on Fireworks Each Year Reaches $2.2 Billion on Average

As inflation changes our spending habits, we always check the fireworks prices to see if they suit our financial possibilities. Americans have been doing it since 2020 when the pandemic made them assess their savings and filter their expenses.

However, the fireworks expenses in 2020 were $1.9 billion and then jumped to $2.2 billion in 2021. They didn’t stop here! In 2022, the total consumption reached $2.3 billion.

Missouri Spends the Most on Fireworks Each Year

According to 1F Cash Advance research by Latoria Williams and new data from ValuePenguin, the most spectacular fireworks shows are in Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, North and South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming. Residents pay more money for the 4th of July than any other U.S. state. So they spent an annual $42.3 million, or about $13.36 per person, in 2020.

