How PaperTrue Helps Indie Authors Achieve Their Dreams

Editing and proofreading company PaperTrue expands their roster of services to include pre-publication services like cover design, ISBN registration, and online book distribution, in an effort to support self-publishing writers all around the world.

—

Only a few decades ago, most of the world scoffed at the thought of a successful self-published writer. But over the past decade alone, this is changing drastically. As an ecosystem, self-publishing has defied misconceptions of ‘vanity’ and is being accepted as a mainstream form of publishing. It has made book publishing accessible and, with the rise of platforms like Kindle Direct Publishing, easier than ever for people to put their work out to the world.

But these platforms simply give writers an opportunity to publish. They are still left with the burdens and costs of publishing. The onus of getting their manuscript polished so that it can compete with traditional publishing is on them. Unlike a writer signed by a major publication house, self-publishing writers are not in a position to rely on someone who will take care of editing and proofreading, typesetting, the book’s cover, and other logistical aspects of the publishing process. Companies like PaperTrue, which offers end-to-end publishing services for writers who aspire to self-publish, aim to fill this gap in the publishing ecosystem.

PaperTrue originally began as an editing and proofreading company, working on polishing and refining manuscripts that came their way. But over the years, they started realizing that writers need support on many more fronts after that, if they wanted to self-publish successfully. As experienced editors well-versed with the conventions of the publishing industry, PaperTrue was in a position to expand their roster of services and provide these additional resources that allowed writers to get their work on bookshelves (or screens, in the case of ebooks).

The company’s end-to-end publishing services include typesetting and ebook conversion, cover design, ISBN registration, copyright page creation, blurb writing, and online book distribution. In providing a comprehensive set of services that support writers through various stages of the publication process, PaperTrue aims to provide high-quality professional resources that writers can avail, with the trust that they are working with industry experts who can provide constructive insights about how to make their books more appealing to a wide readership.

For a self-publishing writer, working with a company that offers consolidated services, like PaperTrue, is deeply advantageous. It gives them a centralized space where they can get expert support through various self-publishing stages in one go—rather than relying on freelancers or looking for different professionals for each process. It also allows the writer to maintain autonomy and financial control over the book. PaperTrue and their editors simply remain a third-party service provider and have no claim over royalties or any other kind of financial compensation after publication.

In this way, PaperTrue, by being an ally to their clients, become a part of the self-publishing industry as roles of experts. They provide the support that a writer under a traditional publication house would automatically receive, leveling the field in favor of self-publishing writers.

